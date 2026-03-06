Texas 2027 QB Commit Ty Knutson Sets Official Visit to Austin

Texas 2027 quarterback commit Ty Knutson from Spring Branch (TX), Smithsonian Valley, has locked in his official visit to Texas for June 19 through June 21.

Knutson committed to Texas on February 8, giving the Longhorns their quarterback for the 2027 class. The Smithson Valley standout has quickly become one of the early pieces of the Longhorns’ 2027 recruiting class.

The 2027 signal caller brings a strong arm and solid athletic ability, showing the capability to extend plays and pull the ball down to pick up yards with his legs when needed.

With his official visit now set for June 19–21, Knutson will return to Austin as Texas continues building around its quarterback commit in the 2027 cycle. He will not be the only major 2027 target on campus that weekend either, as Easton Royal, the nation’s No. 2 receiver in the class and a player who is set to be catching passes from Knutson, is also expected to visit Texas during the same stretch.

