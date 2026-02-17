Texas adding WKU assistant Kwahn Drake to coaching staff

Texas is adding WKU defensive tackles coach Kwahn Drake to the staff as an assistant defensive line coach, Inside Texas has learned. Matt Zenitz was first to report.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on all things Texas Longhorns HERE]

Drake has previous experience at Colorado and Kansas. He also has coached in professional football with the Houston Gamblers of the new USFL.

In December of 2015, Drake was picked to participate in the AFCA 30 Under 30 Coaches’ Leadership Institute.

In addition to CU and KU, Drake has had stints with Eastern Illinois, Memphis, and Tulane.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.