Texas adds DT Jason Johnson to its 2027 class

Texas football recruiting has been on a heater lately. Add another to the list as Humble (Texas) Atascocita defensive tackle Jason Johnson has committed to the Longhorns, joining a top-10 class that’s now added 11 commitments in June.

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The reported 6-foot-4 and 290-pounder and Rivals Industry Ranking three-star chose Texas over 30-plus offers.

“It’s just a blessing,” said Johnson after a recent visit. “I like this whole atmosphere. I love Texas.”

He’s made visits to Cal, SMU, Houston, and LSU over the last few months. And he finished his allotment of official visits with a trek to Austin over the weekend. That journey did the trick.

Landing a player from Humble Atascocita means the Longhorns are adding a player from one of the nation’s top high school programs. New head coach and former Texas staffer Kyle Coats has a number of elite athletes coming through the program. Opening a potential pipeline would be advantageous for the Horns.

The North Houston area product projects on the interior defensive line, where Texas DL coach Kenny Baker will work his magic. He’s likely a redshirt candidate who will require a few years of development in the trenches.

“Coach Baker, that’s my dog,” Johnson told IT in the Spring. “He was telling me to keep being me and keep going. He said he really wants me to play for him, but also wants me to make the best decision for myself, even if it’s not Texas.”

Turned out, it was the Longhorns after all.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 1027 overall prospect, the No. 105 defensive lineman, and the No. 134 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Johnson as the No. 42 defensive lineman and the No. 60 player in Texas.

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