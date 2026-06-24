Inside Texas Baseball
Texas adds transfer CF Trevor Goldenetz
The commitments just keep on coming, as Long Beach State transfer center fielder Trevor Goldenetz becomes Texas’ fourth addition from the transfer portal.
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Goldenetz started 31 games for the Dirtbags, hitting .369 with a .489 OBP and a .894 OPS.
The freshman swiped 10 bags while batting leadoff and playing centerfield the majority of the season. His season was cut short due to a hand injury in early April, sidelining him for almost all of the Dirtbags’ final 22 games.
Still, his efforts were enough to earn All-Big West Honorable Mention honors.
Goldenetz was the No. 1023-ranked player in the 64Analytics portal rankings and possesses a solid lefty swing that plays to both sides of the field, often placing balls into the gaps or down the line in front of outfielders.
Goldenetz has major on-base, speed and fielding upside for Texas, who needed another option at centerfield after the departures of Aiden Robbins (draft), Dariyan Pendergrass (graduation) and Maddox Monsour (portal).
Texas has a number of outfielders on the roster: Anthony Pack Jr., transfer Sawyer Solitaria, Jonah Williams, Ashton Larson and Trenton Maybin, but Pack and Solitaria were the only ones Texas could confidently slot into a starting role heading into the year.
Goldenetz gives Texas another option, and a new type of player, to add to the equation.
Goldenetz joins Solitaria, Linkin Garcia and Ian Armstrong in Texas’ transfer portal class.
Transfers Out:
- OF Will Hill
- RHP Jadyn Furgason
- RHP Cooper Rummel
- C Presley Courville
- C Andrew Ermis
- LHP Kade Bing
- OF Maddox Monsour
- INF Callum Early
- RHP Jason Flores
Transfers In:
- Texas Tech INF Linkin Garcia
- Saint Mary’s C Ian Armstrong
- Kent State OF Sawyer Solitaria
- Long Beach State OF Trevor Goldenetz
Out of Eligibility:
- LHP Luke Harrison
- RHP Ruger Riojas
- INF Temo Becerra
- UTIL Jayden Duplantier
- OF Dariyan Pendergrass
- INF Josh Livingston
- RHP Max Grubbs
- RHP Cody Howard
- LHP Cal Higgins
- RHP Connor McCreery