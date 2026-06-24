Texas adds transfer CF Trevor Goldenetz

The commitments just keep on coming, as Long Beach State transfer center fielder Trevor Goldenetz becomes Texas’ fourth addition from the transfer portal.

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Goldenetz started 31 games for the Dirtbags, hitting .369 with a .489 OBP and a .894 OPS.

The freshman swiped 10 bags while batting leadoff and playing centerfield the majority of the season. His season was cut short due to a hand injury in early April, sidelining him for almost all of the Dirtbags’ final 22 games.

Still, his efforts were enough to earn All-Big West Honorable Mention honors.

Goldenetz was the No. 1023-ranked player in the 64Analytics portal rankings and possesses a solid lefty swing that plays to both sides of the field, often placing balls into the gaps or down the line in front of outfielders.

Goldenetz has major on-base, speed and fielding upside for Texas, who needed another option at centerfield after the departures of Aiden Robbins (draft), Dariyan Pendergrass (graduation) and Maddox Monsour (portal).

Texas has a number of outfielders on the roster: Anthony Pack Jr., transfer Sawyer Solitaria, Jonah Williams, Ashton Larson and Trenton Maybin, but Pack and Solitaria were the only ones Texas could confidently slot into a starting role heading into the year.

Goldenetz gives Texas another option, and a new type of player, to add to the equation.

Goldenetz joins Solitaria, Linkin Garcia and Ian Armstrong in Texas’ transfer portal class.

Transfers Out:

OF Will Hill

RHP Jadyn Furgason

RHP Cooper Rummel

C Presley Courville

C Andrew Ermis

LHP Kade Bing

OF Maddox Monsour

INF Callum Early

RHP Jason Flores

Transfers In:

Out of Eligibility: