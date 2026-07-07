Texas adds UCLA OF Payton Brennan via the transfer portal

Texas adds its sixth player of the portal process in UCLA OF Payton Brennan.

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Really good pivot from the staff after the Watters, Laya misses in the OF.

Brennan is a draft risk (final year of eligibility) but is far from a top draft prospect. Chances are on Texas’ side that he makes it to campus, and after last year’s draft defeats, they probably feel strongly about the chances he makes it to campus.

Really necessary signing. Texas needed another bat, and it would preferably come in the OF. He played CF for the Bruins in 2025 before being replaced by Gasparino at the spot.

Brennan’s 2026 stats: .290/.392/.493 slash line for a .885 OPS with 9 HR on 264 PAs in 58 games.

Was 64Analytics’ No. 8 prospect, sandwiched between Watters and Laya. NIL is likely far less than those additions.

Some things to note about his profile:

2027 is his absolute final year of eligibility, was a RS JR last year.

Slug wasn’t fully there in 2026, and has had mediocre K/BB numbers his whole career. Never been a big power bat despite 6’3, 215 frame

Still, 91st percentile in wRCE, which is defined below, which bodes well for his prospects of being able to hit against SEC pitching.

Will be curious about the exact defensive fit for the Longhorns in the OF, but they have a TON of options.

Pack, Solitaria, Brennan, Goldenetz, Williams, Maybin is a really good rotation. Deeper than last year.

2B, Paz and any other arms Weiner is eyeing are the last things to look out for. Wouldn’t write off a utility player depending on how the draft goes either.