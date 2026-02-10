Texas analyst Jason McEndoo shifts responsibilities to the offensive line

Texas added Jason McEndoo to its analyst corps ahead of the 2025 season to assist Jeff Banks in the tight ends room. McEndoo, who was at Oklahoma State from 2015 to 2025, coached “Cowboy Backs” under Mike Gundy before being let go after the 2024 season. “Cowboy Backs” was mostly a branding term used to describe players who played tight end or H-back roles in the Oklahoma State offense.

McEndoo announced Tuesday on X that his responsibilities have changed. He will now be a senior offensive line analyst for Texas in the 2026 season, helping Kyle Flood coach the Longhorns O-line after a disappointing 2025 season.

Let’s go!! Excited to run it back in Austin for 2nd season & moving over to the trenches as Sr. Offensive Line Analyst!! It ALL starts up front!!!#HookEm🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/bHZoqZl9SM — Jason McEndoo (@JasonMcEndoo) February 10, 2026

Coaching offensive line is familiar territory for McEndoo. As a player, he spent four years playing on the O-line at Washington State and was a second-team All-Pac-10 selection in 1997 on a Cougars team that went to the Rose Bowl. He had a cup of coffee in the NFL before starting his career coaching O-line at the high school level in Washington.

In 2003, he was hired to coach offensive line at Montana State by Mike Kramer. After Kramer was let go following the 2006 season, new Bobcats head coach Rob Ash kept McEndoo. While in Bozeman, McEndoo helped MSU win seven Big Sky titles.

Gundy hired McEndoo in 2015 to coach tight ends. The position was eventually re-branded as “Cowboy Back.”

He joined Texas as an analyst to coach tight ends in 2025, helping players like Jack Endries and Nick Townsend.

McEndoo isn’t the only member of the Texas analyst corps who will assist Flood. Deron Gatewood is also listed as a senior football analyst, and he dedicates most of his attention to the offensive line. Mitch Zoloty is another analyst who works with Texas O-linemen, giving the OL room four sets of eyes to watch over the group tasked with protecting Arch Manning in 2026.

McEndoo’s job will be to help the Longhorns in 2026, just in a way a little bit different from what he was doing in 2025.