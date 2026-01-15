Texas and South Carolina set to meet in another top-five battle
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Texas Longhorns head to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks for the sixth time in the last two years. In the previous five matchups, the Horns are 2-3, with losses in the SEC Championship and Final Four.
But in the one game this season, Texas was able to sneak by 66-64 in the Players’ Era Championship.
South Carolina is 17-1, their only loss being to Texas, and have victories over USC, Duke, Louisville, and Alabama.
Joyce Edwards leads their scoring with 20.7 ppg, while Madina Okot averages a 15.1 ppg, 11.3 rpg double-double. Ta’Niya Latson also pitches in 16.3 ppg.
Texas is led in scoring by Madison Booker with 19.2 ppg, followed by Jordan Lee with 14.8 ppg. Rori Harmon leads the team in assists with 7.4 per game.
In past seasons, South Carolina has matched up extremely well against Texas due to the Horns’ weak outside shooting. But this year, Texas has more players who can stretch the floor, allowing for better interior offense.
Texas will also have two important pieces in Ashton Judd and Bryanna Preston, who were both out in the last matchup with the Gamecocks.
A win tonight is very important if Texas wants to win a stacked SEC this season, as they still play six more ranked teams, including a stretch in February with five ranked games in a row.
The game tips off at 6 p.m. Central.
Game notes via UT
No. 4/4 Texas (18-1, 3-1) at No. 2/2 South Carolina (17-1, 4-0)
Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. Central
Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, S.C.
GameDay Quick Facts
TELEVISION: The game will be national televised on ESPN2 with Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call.
RADIO: The game will be broadcast on AM 1300 The Zone and TexasSports.Com. Craig Way and Kathy Harston will have the call.
Notables
- HARMON APPROACHING TEXAS STEALS RECORD: Texas point guard Rori Harmon is second on the Longhorns all-time list for career steals. Harmon has 335 steals and is 12 away from breaking the Texas record of 346 that was set in 1980 by Linda Waggoner.
- EMERGENCE OF JORDAN LEE: Jordan Lee has already scored more points (281) this season than all of her freshman season (227). Lee has scored in double figures in 16 of the 19 games this season and is averaging 14.8 points per game.
- WINS: Texas has six ranked wins on the season after an 67-64 victory over No. 15 Ole Miss.
- TRIPLE-DOUBLE BOOKER: Madison Booker became the fifth player in UT women’s basketball history to record a triple-double with her 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in the win at UTRGV.
- HARMON TAKING CARE OF THE BALL: Point guard Rori Harmon, the Longhorns all-time career assist leader, has recorded 82 assists to 10 turnovers over her last 10 games. For the season Harmon has 140 assists and 26 turnovers.
- PLAYERS ERA CHAMPIONSHIP: The Longhorns beat No. 3 UCLA and No. 2 South Carolina on back-to-back days to win the Players Era Championship. The Longhorns became the first program in at least 25 years to win games over top-three opponents on back-to-back days. Rori Harmon was named the MVP of the Players Era Championship. The Longhorns moved up to No. 2 in the AP poll and received 10 first place votes.
- HARMON BREAKS ASSIST RECORD: Rori Harmon tallied nine assists and the game-winning shot against South Carolina in Las Vegas. Harmon broke the 40-year record previously held by Kamie Ethridge with her 777th assist. Harmon now has 871 career assists.
- TURNOVERS: The Longhorns have outscored their opponents 338-86 in point off turnovers over the last 11 games. On the other end Texas is taking care of the ball as they are second in the country in fewest turnovers committed at 10.2 per game.
- NUMBER ONE RECRUITING CLASS: The Longhorns have inked the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026. Texas is the only program to sign multiple top-10 kids. The Longhorns recruiting class of Brihanna Crittendon, Addison Bjorn, Lizzy Spaight and Amalia Holguin has been ranked No. 1 by CBS Sports and the Dan Olson Collegiate Basketball Report.