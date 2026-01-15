Texas and South Carolina set to meet in another top-five battle

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Texas Longhorns head to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks for the sixth time in the last two years. In the previous five matchups, the Horns are 2-3, with losses in the SEC Championship and Final Four.

But in the one game this season, Texas was able to sneak by 66-64 in the Players’ Era Championship.

South Carolina is 17-1, their only loss being to Texas, and have victories over USC, Duke, Louisville, and Alabama.

Joyce Edwards leads their scoring with 20.7 ppg, while Madina Okot averages a 15.1 ppg, 11.3 rpg double-double. Ta’Niya Latson also pitches in 16.3 ppg.

Texas is led in scoring by Madison Booker with 19.2 ppg, followed by Jordan Lee with 14.8 ppg. Rori Harmon leads the team in assists with 7.4 per game.

In past seasons, South Carolina has matched up extremely well against Texas due to the Horns’ weak outside shooting. But this year, Texas has more players who can stretch the floor, allowing for better interior offense.

Texas will also have two important pieces in Ashton Judd and Bryanna Preston, who were both out in the last matchup with the Gamecocks.

A win tonight is very important if Texas wants to win a stacked SEC this season, as they still play six more ranked teams, including a stretch in February with five ranked games in a row.

The game tips off at 6 p.m. Central.

Game notes via UT

No. 4/4 Texas (18-1, 3-1) at No. 2/2 South Carolina (17-1, 4-0)

Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. Central

Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, S.C.

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be national televised on ESPN2 with Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call.

RADIO: The game will be broadcast on AM 1300 The Zone and TexasSports.Com. Craig Way and Kathy Harston will have the call.

Notables