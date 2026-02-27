Texas announces a home-and-home series with Memphis

The Texas Longhorns announced a home-and-home series with the Memphis Tigers on Friday. The Tigers will travel to Austin to play in the Moody Center on December 16, 2026. The return matchup in Memphis is still to be determined.

Texas is 4-2 all time versus the Memphis Tigers in a series that dates back to 1965 when the Tigers were still known as Memphis State.

The two teams had a home-and-home series in 2004-05 and 2005-06. Texas won both battles.

The most recent matchup between the two schools was a meeting in the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers, then led by current Arkansas head coach John Calipari, defeated Rick Barnes’ Texas 85-67 at Reliant Stadium in Houston. That was the last Texas team to reach the Elite Eight until Rodney Terry guided the Longhorns to the national quarterfinals in 2023.

In that game in Houston, DJ Augustin scored 16 points while AJ Abrams notched 17 points for the Longhorns. For the Tigers, Chris Douglas-Roberts tallied a game-high 25 points while Derrick Rose logged 21 points. Memphis would eventually reach the national championship game before falling to Kansas.

The 2026-27 season is set to be the Longhorns’ second under Sean Miller. Texas is currently 17-11 in the 2025-26 campaign and 8-7 in the Southeastern Conference. The Longhorns travel to College Station this Saturday to battle the Texas A&M Aggies (19-9, 9-6 SEC) in Reed Arena. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN2.