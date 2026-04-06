Texas announces details for Fan Day on April 18

While Texas won’t have a spring game per se, the Longhorns will open Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 18 for an open practice.

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Both before and after the event, there will be plenty of chances for fans to interact with the Longhorns as they conduct their final spring practice.

The practice will begin at approximately 11 a.m. The stadium gates will open one hour before. Admission is free.

Fan Day is less than two weeks away!



Join us Saturday April 18th in DKR 🤘



More info: https://t.co/SkyeWQmuIh pic.twitter.com/bBfn4okZsI — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 6, 2026

Before the event, there will be complimentary parking in the Manor Garage and at the LBJ Surface Lots. The lots open at 9:00 a.m.

Texas’ team shop will have a fire sale at 9:30 a.m.

From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Fan Day Street Fest will be on DeLoss Dodds Way just north of DKR. On the LBJ Lawn, there will be opportunities for fans to take pictures with Bevo XV and Smokey the Cannon.

After the practice, fans will have the chance to get autographs from Texas players and take pictures with Steve Sarkisian on Campbell-Williams Field. Per the school, outside items will not be permitted for signatures.

According to the school, there will be multiple street closures around The University of Texas campus. as a result of Longhorn Run. Pedestrian access will be limited on streets surrounding Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before reopening fully by 9:30 a.m., per the school.

Texas did not host a spring game last year, but did have a final, private scrimmage for the 15th practice. The Longhorns held Orange-White Games in 2023 and 2024, but chose not to have one in 2025 due to some injury concerns and the coaching staff not wanting to put their players on display before the spring portal window. With no spring portal window this year in 2026, Sarkisian and company were willing to open things up at least to those in attendance.

No television listings were included in the announcement.