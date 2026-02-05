Texas Athletics has no plan to plant grass at UFCU Disch-Falk Field

At last night’s Town Hall, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte unveiled plans for a huge renovation to UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

The $15 million project, which the University is halfway done fundraising for, will go towards renovations to the facility, including the locker room, training room and classrooms.

“That locker room is fantastic, but it’s almost 35 years old.” Del Conte said. “We’re beyond just the ice bath.”

The Disch had been needing an upgrade, and though no specific deadlines were announced, we do know it’s underway.

That led reporters to ask Del Conte further about a question many fans have been wondering. Does Texas baseball plan to eventually play on grass?

The reporter noted that earlier in the day, head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle had made a statement about the field, saying there would ‘probably be turf’ on the field next season.

This, of course, spurred the idea of playing on grass, which Del Conte quickly shut down.

“You never know what a coach is going to say,” Del Conte joked about Schlossnagle.”Here’s the problem. The facility used to be AstroTurf, hard as a rock. We’ve never had grass there. It’s the coldest place in America until about May, it’s freezing. The overhang creates a huge shadow; you couldn’t really grow grass without heat lamps.”

Del Conte noted that the turf creates a ‘crown’ in the outfield, more noticeable from the dugout level. Del Conte says the crown and field will be addressed, though it will not be a part of the main renovation plans.

Texas’ stadium, with how it was constructed, would make the task of adding grass to the field far too difficult. Texas would either have to reconfigure its whole process to accomodate for those heating lamps throughout the year, a major expense, or completely change the layout of the stadium, something no one wants to happen.

Many baseball purists would prefer to see Texas baseball played on grass fields, like they did from 1996 to 2008.

Del Conte never fully shut down the idea, but it seems like that project is far down the list of needs the AD has for his University.