Texas Baseball begins the season 1-0 with walk-off rune-rule win over UC Davis

It truly was a perfect night in Austin for those who care the most about Texas Baseball.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

Opening night, this time at the Disch instead of an MLB stadium, and the Longhorn faithful were treated to a great ‘Eyes of Texas’ tribute from legendary fan Scott Wilson before the game, and a 12-2 win from the Longhorns by the end of the seventh inning thanks to a run rule.

“What a great opportunity to open up at home on opening day. Great weather, awesome crowd, softball game going on, really good night for the Longhorns,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

It didn’t start out all that well for Texas in the first few ABs of the season. Starting pitcher Ruger Riojas had to shake off some nerves after walking the first batter of the year in four pitches, giving up a single two pitches later, and failing to field a perfect bunt from the three-hole hitter to load the bases with no outs.

Thankfully for Texas, Riojas settled down, allowing just one run in the jam, but facing seven batters in the first frame. Not quite the start fans were expecting from a team expected to compete for a College World Series title.

“One of the reasons why we wanted to pitch him in this particular game was his ability to handle his emotions. And I think things definitely could have got away from him in the first inning,” Schlossnagle said.

But as the game went on, Riojas began to settle in. Three of the next six batters were sat down on strikeouts, and Riojas wouldn’t give up another hit after that first inning.

“You can’t get too down on yourself, or else everything’s just gonna collapse in front of you,” Riojas said about battling back in the first inning. “You have to feed your mind the right things and continue to do that when things aren’t going so great. And when things are going great, find your way back to neutral.”

By the bottom of the third, Texas was still down, but the Longhorn bats were ready to start mashing. It all began off the bat of the youngest player on the field, true freshman RF Anthony Pack, lacing a double oppo over the left fielder’s head.

Adrian Rodriguez would knock him in to tie the game before transfer CF Aiden Robbins destroyed a ball over the Yeti Yard, towards the Tennis Center. The only thing better than the swing was the energy he brought rounding third base through his entrance into the dugout.

“It’s kind of just what I do. I just got to get fired up, and it’s hard not to, with all the fans yelling at you, it’s pretty unreal experience,” Robbins said.

Riojas continued to deal, and he ended the night with a strong stat line:

5 IP

3 H, 1 ER (All in the first inning)

9 K, 1 BB

2/3 pitches thrown for strikes



What impressed most was his new fastball. He had hinted at more juice from the pitch after adding around 15 pounds of good weight and working on his mechanics. That showed out, as Riojas sat right at 96 the entire showing, and even hit up to 97 on multiple Ks.

“I was just really focusing on commanding, you know, finishing counts has been something that I’ve been working on since we got back from winter break. And you know, being able to use that in the game tonight was truly the upper hand,” Riojas said.

After the first four batters, he looked like an ace.

Texas’ offense would take an inning off before exploding once again, once again off the bat of Robbins.

He hit Rodriguez in, and it looked like he would score himself on a Carson Tinney blast to right field, but it was overturned after review.

Still, Tinney walked, and by the time Pack returned to the plate, Texas had earned another run off a bases-loaded walk.

Pack then got his own two RBIs, singling to right and reaching base for his third time in as many plate appearances. He would end the game 3/3.

“Yeah, it was amazing. Surreal,” Pack said about his debut. “You know, I’ve dreamed about playing college ball my whole life, so for the fans to come out, that amount of people, I’ve never been in front of that before, so it’s a blessing.”

Thanks to the new rules instated in SEC play, Texas saw the game end soon after.

Ethan Mendoza stepped to the plate with two on, no outs in the bottom of the seventh, up seven runs. After seeing all of his teammates raking and sitting on no hits on the day, Mendo had to get his.

Of course, that resulted in a wall-scraping three-run bomb, a walk-off at the Disch and a run-rule win for the Longhorns.

Texas starts the year 1-0, and will host UC Davis at Noon tommorrow.