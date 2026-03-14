Texas Baseball bounces back in a big way, takes down Ole Miss to knot the series at 1-1

Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle told the media after the Tuesday Texas State win that his Longhorns hadn’t faced much adversity this year, and they needed to learn how to bounce back in SEC play.

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They got that opportunity pretty quickly.

Texas’ bullpen collapsed in the Friday game, and the undefeated Longhorns had their first loss at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels in the 11th inning. It was a tough defeat; Texas shot itself in the foot with free passes and blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning.

Schlossnagle knew that what mattered most was how they got out of bed on Saturday. Players like Casey Borba and Temo Becerra said the past results were out of their minds as soon as they hit the shower after the game.

Whether it was the showers or an exceptional night of sleep, the Longhorns woke up hungry, dominating the Rebels in an 11-2 win.

The star of Saturday’s game was clear as day: starting pitcher Luke Harrison.

The veteran lefty had struggled with his command in the last two outings, surrendering eight hits and six free passes against Baylor and USC Upstate. There was some outside pressure on his role on the team, the least flashy of the four starters, three of whom were younger and brought more velocity and movement.

But when Texas needed Harrison to give them a signature outing most, with a depleted bullpen and the stock at its lowest for the Longhorn staff, Harrison went seven innings, allowing just two runs.

“For a fifth year senior to step up when we need him the most. You know, not just pitch well, but pitch long,” Schlossnagle said. “We tried to ride him as long as we could squeeze every possible out out of him, and he did a great job.”

It was a career high for the lefty, throwing 102 pitches and leaving Ole Miss off the scoreboard for the final four innings of his outing.

Things were a bit dicey after three, as he allowed the Rebels to tie the game at 2 with an error of his own and a miscommunicated pitch at the plate, but he was superb from there.

Eight strikeouts, one walk, and just five hits in those seven innings, and Texas was able to cruise to the win without having to dig much deeper into the bullpen reserves.

Funnily enough, he allowed a leadoff runner in every inning but the second, where he was one foul ball away from an immaculate inning, throwing three straight strikeouts on 10 pitches.

Texas now moves to 17-3 over the last two seasons in Harrison’s starts.

“Our job every day is to go 1-0, and we accomplished that today,” Texas 2B Ethan Mendoza said. “Really proud of Luke. He pitched his balls off. I mean, he was awesome.”

It’s hard to single out a name on the offensive side of things because the whole lineup was moving.

The Longhorns got a bit lucky, as Ole Miss’s ace starter Cade Townsend exited after the first batter in the second inning, forcing them to go to the bullpen early. Texas pounced on that, and the Rebels were forced to use five more pitchers for a combined 122 pitches.

Texas used 11 hitters; nine had hits. The only two who didn’t, Ashton Larson and Temo Becerra, each walked twice.

Texas got on base, hit for contact, and found gaps in the infield. The Longhorns scored 11 runs with just two extra-base hits, neither of which was a home run.

“That’s what’s crazy about baseball,” Schlossnagle said. “You can hammer balls and you’re out, and you can flare them in your and it’s a hit. So it’s just a frustrating game, but at the same time, it can be beautiful when they go your way.”

After two straight games where Texas’ top of the order felt like the weaker part of the roster, the quartet of Mendoza, Tinney, Robbins, and Rodriguez combined for seven hits, seven RBI, and four runs.

It was the exact day Texas needed: a bounce-back win after facing their first loss of the year, a reminder of just why this team was the No. 2 team in the nation heading into the weekend.

Texas gets to trot out Dylan Volantis for the rubber match tomorrow, a 1 p.m. first pitch back in Austin.