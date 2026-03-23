Texas Baseball is 20-3, and yet, it still feels like there's more left in the tank

Texas moved to 20-3 on the year, and 4-2 (2-0) in SEC play with a win this weekend at Auburn, arguably the hardest matchup you can find in the SEC.

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A top-five team, a rowdy fanbase packed into a small park and expectations of your demise after a bad mid-week loss to Tarleton State.

This tweet made the rounds afterwards:

The craziest part about this Texas team?



They're better than their 22-3 record says.



This team should have swept both of its first two SEC series if not for late bullpen implosions in the ninth.



Far from perfect, but they are a tremendous ballclub. https://t.co/taSGLgNrtG — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) March 22, 2026

Ok, maybe I could’ve worded it better, but this is the idea I want to start on.

This Texas team has underachieved based on their record vs statistical production.

Texas has played in eight weekend matchups against truly notable teams (not going to count Ohio State), and they also played at Texas State in a mid-week matchup. All of these could be seen as ‘Q1’ games against good teams.

I wanted to find a way to quantify the idea I put in that tweet: has Texas ever been the worse team in these matchups?

So I tried to find every inning where the run total for the Longhorns was -2 that of their opponents, and how often that happened. A killshot, if you will.

In 81 regulation innings in those games, it happened just five times. And we can narrow that down even more.

Texas gave up two runs in the fourth against Baylor, but they were already up 5-0. It would be the last run in which either team scored. Still a dominant win.

On Saturday against Ole Miss, the Rebels tied the game at two in the third inning. It would be their final runs, while Texas scored nine more. Dominant.

On Saturday against Auburn, Texas gave up two instances of these innings, but it came when Texas had six and five-run leads. If there was ever a game Texas should’ve lost that it didn’t out of that group, it was probably this Auburn game.

And then there are the two losses. -4 in the ninth against Ole Miss, and though it was just -1 against Auburn, a walk-off before a second out was even recorded.

Texas led for eight innings against Ole Miss.

They lead after 8.5 against Auburn.

The only difference between this team and being 22-1 (you won’t see anyone trying to justify the Tarleton loss) is two half-innings of ninth inning pitching. That’s it.

Now that ninth inning pitching is a whole other discussion. We will probably have that discussion today on a different post, but let’s start out positive.

This team is still battling injuries with their hitters and probably hasn’t gotten the best out of Adrian Rodriguez, or even Ethan Mendoza, Temo Becerra and the freshman in SEC play. The bullpen is still a work in progress, but if they can get it to work, it’s a team with almost zero weaknesses.

Texas is the No. 2 team in the nation. They have yet to drop a series. They are No. 1 in RPI. They’re as high as 1, and no lower than 2, on any rating or ranking you look at. The only team with more Q1 wins is Southern Miss, and they’ve played two more games than Texas. They are 13-1 in Q3-4 games, the best in the nation.

They beat the best teams, they handle most of the ok ones, and the eye test and nerd numbers all agree:

This team has the legs for Omaha, and we’re witnessing an awesome collection of players and staff make their way through the best conference in college baseball, and probably college sports.