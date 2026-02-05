Texas Baseball picked to finish second in preseason SEC Coaches Poll

No. 3 Texas baseball was selected as the second-best team in the preseason SEC coaches poll.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

Receiving just one of 16 first place votes, three other teams had more votes at the top, but Texas’ 214 points are second only to No. 1 LSU, who received nine first place votes. Mississippi State received four and Arkansas received two, but their votes in other polls put them behind the Longhorns.

Those four make up a clear top quarter of the conference, as No. 5 Auburn was the same distance in points from Arkansas as the Razorbacks were from LSU.

The coaches also voted on a preseason first and second team, which Texas found five of its players on.

The first team had a sole selection of Dylan Volantis, last year’s SEC Freshman Player of the Year who is expected to start for the Longhorns in 2026. He was selected as a starter in this poll despite spending almost all of last year in the bullpen.

Texas has two position players on the second team, with C Carson Tinney and 2B Ethan Mendoza each holding down their own spots.

Tinney, a transfer from Notre Dame, was a National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award finalist and was one of the best hitters in the entire sport in 2025.

Mendoza enters his second year with Texas as the starting second baseman, leading the team in hits in 2025 and making the SEC All-Defensive Team after the season.

Additionally, relievers Max Grubbs and Thomas Burns made the second team in the relief role. They were each a core part of Texas’ 2025 staff, and their return stems confidence in Texas potentially having the best rotation and bullpen combination in the entire country.

Tomorrow is the last Friday without Texas Baseball for some time, as Texas begins its season on Friday the 13th at home against UC Davis next week.

SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll