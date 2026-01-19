Texas Baseball ranked eighth in Baseball America’s preseason top 25
Another preseason ranking, another top-10 spot for Texas baseball, as Baseball America names the Longhorns as the eighth-best team in the nation heading into the 2026 season.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]
BA joins Perfect Game in ranking the Longhorns eighth, while D1 Baseball has them all the way up at No. 3.
Texas is one of 11 SEC schools in BA’s ranking, with No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 5 Auburn and No. 6 Georgia ranking ahead, while No. 10 Arkansas, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 17 Vanderbilt, No. 19 Oklahoma and No. 22 Florida fill up another six spots in the ranking. Texas projects to be one of the five best in the conference according to each ranking.
Texas ended the season at 44-14, ranking as the No. 17 team in the final 2025 rank from D1 Baseball. There were long stretches of the year where Texas was the No. 1 overall seed in the nation, going 22-8 in conference play, but the season ended in disappointment. The Longhorns lost their first SEC Tournament game and went home early after losing their own regional to UTSA.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Way-Too-Early Top 25
Race for No. 1 begins
- 2
Adapt or Die
Fixing college sports issues
- 3Breaking
AP Poll Shakeup
Big movement in latest Top 25
- 4Trending
Nick Saban
Trolls Big Ten
- 5
CFP Stalemate
SEC, Big Ten at impasse
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Now, the Longhorns are reloaded and primed for another strong season in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s second season in charge.
Texas returns star pitcher Dylan Volantis, who BA tabbed as the National Freshman of the Year in 2025, as well as hitters Ethan Mendoza and Adrian Rodriguez, who were first and third on the team in hits in 2025.
Texas also welcomes 24 newcomers, 10 of whom were transfers. Baseball America tabbed Texas with the best recruiting class in the nation, and two of the team’s transfers, Carson Tinney and Aiden Robbins, joined Volantis on Perfect Game’s preseason All-American team.
Texas will begin 2026 play on Feb. 13, squaring off against UC Davis at UFCU Dich-Falk Field.