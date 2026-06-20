Texas Baseball recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain leaves for Texas A&M

First broken by D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, Texas associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain is returning to College Station.

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Sources: @AggieBaseball will hire Nolan Cain, one of the nation's top recruiters, as its newest Associate HC/recruiting coordinator, I'm told. Cain, who spent the past 2 seasons at Texas, had previously spent time on the #Aggies coaching staff under Schloss. He returns to College… pic.twitter.com/INdXUXHnSo — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 19, 2026

Cain, who joined current head coach Jim Schlossnagle in 2025 from Texas A&M, will be taking on a similar role for what Rogers says will be one of the highest-paid assistant roles in the country.

Cain also coached third base for the Longhorns offense in 2026.

Two names that have already surfaced publicly for the vacant position are Oregon’s Jack Marder and Kansas’ Jon Coyne.

Marder helped build Oregon into a national contender since joining in 2020, building six tournament teams, four of which advanced to the Super Regional round. That also included 2026, where the Ducks came to Austin off the back of a star-studded group of freshmen, several of whom have since entered the transfer portal amid significant NIL interest from SEC programs.

Coyne has been with Kansas since 2022, helping the Jayhawks reach the tournament the past two seasons and a Big 12 Championship in 2026, losing in the Super Regional round against Oklahoma.

Coyne is known for his mastery of the Juco ranks, bringing in the top class for three straight years and solidifying a foundation for the Jawhawks in their best run in program history. The fit is a little harder to see, given the differences in the type of targets Coyne would be targeting, but a name to monitor either way.

The news of Cain’s departure hit the Longhorns hard, no question. Sources close to the team claim they found out shortly before Rogers made the news public. Schlossnagle has worked quickly to find a replacement.

The College Baseball Transfer Portal closes for entry on June 30, but teams are still allowed to sign players past that point.

Still, the new recruiting coordinator has some work to do, as Texas has only earned one commitment in the portal process so far in Texas Tech INF Linkin Garcia. With needs at catcher, outfield and some more veteran arms, the Longhorns will need to hit the ground running.

Texas was in on two of the top players available in the class, Nate Savoie and Bino Watters, and likely ended second in both recruitments, as Watters went to LSU and Savoie ended up choosing A&M over Texas.

The connections and vitriol between the Longhorns and Aggies are only being strengthened this offseason, and Texas has some work to do to make up for A&M coach Michael Earley’s aggressive and expensive poaching.