Texas Baseball remains No. 3 in D1 Baseball Top 25 Rankings

After a clean sweep of UC Davis over the weekend, Texas Baseball stays as the No. 3 team in the nation in Monday’s D1 Baseball Top 25.

The Longhorns sit behind No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 LSU, who didn’t move in the poll either. LSU swept Milwaukee over the weekend, but UCLA did drop a game to UC San Diego on Sunday.

Still, with just one loss, a series win, and some prior expectations on the talent of that roster, the Bruins remain No. 1.

Texas is one of a whopping 11 SEC teams in the AP Poll. LSU is obviously No. 2, but Mississippi State is right on Texas’ tail at No. 4, though they played a couple of very close games to lowly Hofstra over the weekend.

Arkansas and Auburn both sit in the top 10 at No. 8 and 9, respectively. Florida, Tennessee and Georgia rank 12, 13, 14, respectively, and Kentucky is ranked 18th.

Both of Texas’ rivals are now inside the top 25, with Oklahoma moving into the top-25 after a dominant showing at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. They’re at No. 21. Texas A&M sits at No. 24, while Vanderbilt dropped out of the rankings after losing two of its three games at the Shriners Showdown.

Texas will soon face a pair of formidable foes in a series with Michigan State this weekend and the Bruce Bolt College Classic in 11 days, kicking it off on Friday against No. 6 Coastal Carolina.

While Michigan State is still not ranked, they did take down No. 8 Louisville in Kentucky over the weekend, moving them down to No. 15.

The Chants didn’t do a ton offensively in a sweep over Fairfield this weekend, but they are easily the most dangerous mid-major team in the country.

While polling in baseball is less standardized than in football with the AP, Coaches and CFP Poll, and basketball with the AP, D1 Baseball’s rankings have quickly become standard for the college baseball scene.

It’s a loaded year in the SEC once again for baseball, but Texas has gotten off to a hot start in a huge year for the Longhorn program.

Texas will host Lamar on Tuesday, February 17th at 5 P.M. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field here in Austin.