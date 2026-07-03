Texas Baseball returns a rare trio, and overall core, of elite stars for 2027

D1Baseball’s All-American teams featured 12 teams with two or more players selected, including a select few with three or more.

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Texas was one of those, and they, alongside Georgia Tech, led the 36-man All-American teams with four players each.

But of those teams that had multiple players, the majority are losing their talent to the MLB Draft, especially the Yellow Jackets, with all four players heading for the pros. In fact, of the 12 teams mentioned, Florida is the only one, alongside Texas, likely to return multiple All-Americans.

You can argue either way for who has the better duo between Dylan Volantis and Sam Cozart or Brendan Lawson and Aidan King, but Texas has another star up its sleeve: Anthony Pack Jr.

Pack may have been D1Baseball’s biggest snub, as he was Baseball America’s Freshman Player of the Year and also had him as a third-team All-American.

It’s semantics trying to figure out exactly where Pack ranked among outfielders in 2026, but when looking toward 2027, it’s hard to imagine more than two outfielders who bring more excitement to their roster than Pack.

That rounds out a truly disgusting trio of players for Texas Baseball: Volantis on Friday nights, Cozart on Saturday, and Pack at the top of the order.

The trio has the perfect mix of proven production from last year, excellence at the highest level with an Omaha run, and future projection given their youth and upside, especially with the freshmen, Cozart and Pack.

Georgia and Georgia Tech may have had more stacked offenses, but those players are almost all off to the pros. Oklahoma made a fantastic run to win the College World Series, but they have a lot of questions about which stars from that run will actually return to campus.

UNC loses stars Owen Hull and Jason DeCaro, and it also has a number of important draft decisions ahead.

While many of the best teams in the nation are sweating over what will happen to their best juniors, who are now officially draft-eligible, Texas has three truly elite SEC players, and the list doesn’t even stop there.

If you’re looking for star power in big moments, look no further than SS Adrian Rodriguez, who was an All-Tournament selection in Omaha thanks to his dominant performance, including a cycle. At full strength, he’s probably the SEC’s second-best shortstop, behind only Lawson.

And in the portal, Texas feels like it added arguably the best player in the entire process in Saint Mary’s C Ian Armstrong. While the level of play wasn’t the highest in the WCC, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel recently named Armstrong his top transfer in the portal, and his 4.0 WAR was the highest among players who entered the portal.

Texas has a number of high-potential assets you can discuss here: transfers Linkin Garcia and Sawyer Solitaria could turn into stars in Austin, and rising sophomores like Brett Crossland, Michael Winter, and Brody Walls have all-conference talent.

But when we’re talking about true star power in the sport, something that can ultimately make the difference in postseason play, it’s hard to argue against Texas having the single best returning core.