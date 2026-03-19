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Texas Baseball taps into 'desperation to win' after embarrassing Tuesday loss to Tarleton State

by: Evan Vieth21 minutes ago
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Texas Baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle watches from the dugout as the Longhorns prepare to take on the Auburn Tigers in the first game of a three-game series on Thursday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, April 17, 2025. | © Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas needs to find its desperation to win after a tough loss to Tarleton State and a big opponent ahead

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