Texas Baseball taps into 'desperation to win' after embarrassing Tuesday loss to Tarleton State

Texas Baseball taps into 'desperation to win' after embarrassing Tuesday loss to Tarleton Stateby: Evan Vieth21 minutes agoRead In AppTexas Baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle watches from the dugout as the Longhorns prepare to take on the Auburn Tigers in the first game of a three-game series on Thursday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, April 17, 2025. | © Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesTexas needs to find its desperation to win after a tough loss to Tarleton State and a big opponent ahead