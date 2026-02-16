Texas Baseball Weekend Recap: Three Things I Noticed in Texas' First Apperance of the Season

College Baseball is back, and better than ever.

Sort of a sidebar to the general idea of this article, but this feels like a huge year for the sport. The MLB is in a weird spot, and it’s clearly the major pro sport that is most volatile going forward.

Baseball fans want fun and balanced action, and though college will never be able to serve up what the MLB does in terms of skill and strategic excellence, it is much more publicly available and spoken about than ever before.

Mirror that with NIL becoming ever more problematic in the two major revenue sports, and college baseball is in the driver’s seat to explode as a sport.

Of course, college baseball is at its best when Texas is at its best, and that may just be what we have this year.

The Longhorns enter the season as the No. 3 team in the nation after winning the SEC in 2025. It’s the most hype this team has received in four seasons, when the Longhorns entered the 2022 campaign No. 1 in the nation after nearly making a championship run in 2021. Unfortunately, the 2022 team lost both of its games in Omaha.

That brings us to opening weekend at the Disch, where, outside of some weather problems, it went as swimmingly as Texas fans could’ve hoped for. The Longhorns didn’t quite dominate the weekend like some other top-tier teams, but few programs in the nation exit their opening series with the confidence Texas fans have in their team.

Coming off a sweep of UC Davis, Texas, for the most part, has stayed put in the rankings. Baseball America and the National College Baseball Writers Association both bumped Texas up a single spot, while Perfect Game moved Texas down a spot. Looking at the composite of all the rankings, Texas comes in at No. 3 in the nation. (Big shoutout to Nash for the visuals)





We’ll put these updates in weekly, but for now, let’s talk some ball.

First thing I noticed: Omaha-level starting pitching

This tweet made the rounds yesterday.

Texas starting pitchers this weekend



17 1/3 IP

9 H

4 ER

23 K

4 BBs

1.77 ERA

.75 WHIP



Texas is going to have one of the best staffs in the nation in 2026. pic.twitter.com/HdHrirTeyk — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) February 15, 2026

Two things stick out to me about the trio of Riojas, Harrison and Volantis.

Firstly, this is truly the first time that Riojas and Volantis are cut and dry starters in their college career. Ruger Riojas started games last year, but that was only because of injuries in the staff. He wasn’t a starter at UTSA, and the plan for him was to pitch out of the bullpen last season.

We all know about Volantis and his magic out of relief in 2025.

But they both looked so savvy on the bump. Riojas started poorly, but his recovery saw him fanning batters left and right in the middle innings for the Longhorns. He looked like a natural who had been throwing 96 his whole life.

Volantis was just effortless, and it’s hard to believe we were discussing a ramp-up process for him. He looked like a veteran out there.

Secondly, look at that K/BB ratio. Almost six Ks to one walk.

Yes, the competition was fairly poor, but that often shows up more in hits and runs. If your pitchers can’t locate, even the worst D1 team will draw walks.

But that just didn’t happen over the weekend, and all three showed strikeout stuff.

Second Thing I Noticed: Untapped Power

Did you count how many home runs were just missed foul by the 4-6 hitters Carson Tinney, Casey Borba and Josh Livingston?

I think I saw five, at least.

That trio combined for a mediocre weekend, in general. 3/23 at the plate and just on XBH, though they did combine for 10 walks.

It wasn’t good on the results side of things, but it feels like these guys are right there. The power is evident; now it’s about actually getting the timing down and sending the ball to the gaps, and not outside of the foul poles. The walk numbers show they are intimidating to opposing pitchers, and the box score really won’t show how many sailed just a bit too far foul. Just look at our game threads.

If these three get going… look out. The top three in the order already look tremendous, with Ethan Mendoza and Aiden Robbins already showing improved power strokes. Adrian Rodriguez is one of the best bat-to-ball hitters we’re going to see put on the Texas uniform.

And the bottom of the order did well, too. Anthony Pack is 1st in AVG, OBP and third in OPS as a true freshman. Ashton Larson had some big swings. Temo Becerra is keeping the line moving. Jonah Williams is waiting for his shot.

It feels like this offense could be really good, but that’s a process that has to begin on Tuesday heading into this weekend.

Third Thing I Noticed: Fielding Woes

It wasn’t great, in all honesty. The only positives that really popped for me were Adrian Rodriguez making a nice charge on the ball at short, and Casey Borba’s play at first base. I think he’s going to be great there.

But the outfield had some misses, particularly Pack out in right field. Most balls hit deep did not find Texas gloves. I do have legitimate concerns about the outfield defense, sue me! Robbins isn’t a fully natural centerfielder. Pack is playing the hardest spot in the Disch outfield out in right after playing centerfield his entire high school career at a park that didn’t have a fence. Larson didn’t do anything of note, positive or negative.

In general, the team just wasn’t tested, especially on the left side. Larson and Becerra just didn’t have much to do. But RF concerns me, and I still want to see more from Rodriguez. Is this a true SEC shortstop, a leader, a smooth glove, someone who can range both ways and make the tougher plays against speed? We’ll see.

That’s my biggest concern at the moment, at least until the offense has an inevitable cold streak. It’s bound to happen in college baseball.

Still, this team is extremely exciting, and they really do have the goods to make a run. That’s not just us writers talking out of our behinds; the staff is deep and the bats have energy. This year should be fun.



