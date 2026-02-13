Texas Baseball's 2026 Pitching Staff: The Hired Hitmen of College Baseball

Thomas Burns is a fun interview. He has been since he transferred from Arizona State last year, then a green hurler who liked to throw fastballs and make his presence felt on the mound.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

One question, he’s the most rigid man in the world, swerving around answers in ways that would make the quarterback at the University of Texas proud.

When asked on Wednesday if he was the closer, he simply redirected his answer, saying:

“We’re all a bunch of savage out-getters.”

Even when he’s not giving us anything, he still ties in some humor with it. Funnily enough, he’s dead serious when he delivers these answers. Firm eye contact, no stutters in his speech. He means every word he says.

But then sometimes you get a gem out of him. That’s what we got on Wednesday.

Friday starter Ruger Riojas took the stand before him and mentioned that the pitching staff had a certain ‘hired hitman’ mentality. Riojas is a little more reserved, so that’s about all we got from him, but when asked about the nickname, Burns said:

“When you need to kill, you kill. When you sit down, you sit down. It’s just knowing your role and getting it done.”

Of course, right after that, he shut down two questions about his fastball velocity, but this idea stuck in the minds of many of us.

That’s now two different nicknames this staff has given itself: hired hitmen and savage out-getters. But what do these words really mean?

By definition, a hired hitman is a contract killer. Someone who has a task and executes. With the way Riojas and Burns talked about the staff, that’s exactly how they feel about their roles.

“We live fearless and passionately through the middle of the zone, and we’re not willing to lose,” Riojas said.

The Horns staff enters the year with a next-man-up mentality. Do your job so the next man can do his. A bullpen pitcher is a lot like a hitman: you’re tasked with eliminating a select number of people, and you have to do it by any means necessary.

The mentality, though, is not one mirrored in the ‘any means necessary’ principle. Texas wants to be the dominant team when they’re in the field. It’s not desperation to get the outs: it’s knowing that they’re the better player in every one-on-one matchup they face.

Texas pitching coach Max Weiner has had a clear philosophy since getting to Austin. This team will throw strikes. This team will challenge opposing hitters. If you can’t throw strikes, you won’t play. If you can’t get outs by throwing strikes, you won’t be a focal point.

In some ways, the Longhorns dominated in 2025 with that identity. Texas was top-20 in the nation in K/BB ratio, top-ten in ERA and second to only Northeastern in WHIP, or walks + hits per innings pitched.

On the other hand, Texas had some clear command issues. The staff weakened as the season went on, and they hit batters at an unheralded rate.

The 2025 team laid the foundation under Weiner, but it’s clear that there’s a new mentality with this group. It’s not just about winning, it’s about dominating.

You can tell this philosophy resonates with the players. The two each shared tremendous respect for Weiner, noting his experience both in the pros and in the College World Series. Both were asked about their role, and though we now know Riojas will start and Burns is likely to be one of two primary closers, they responded in the exact same way.

“I’m an out-getter.”

We’ll see just how dominant this staff can be tonight, when Riojas takes the bump against UC Davis at 6:30 P.M. in Texas’ first game of the year.