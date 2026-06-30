Texas Baseball's low transfer portal numbers reflect confidence in returning roster strength

The top of the 64Analytics top team transfer rankings page is, unsurprisingly, filled with premier SEC teams.

Miami is the only non-SEC team in the top 10, and we can see that eight of those nine SEC teams have added eight or more transfers, with teams like Arkansas and South Carolina really going aggressive in total numbers.

This group also features most of the top spenders in the conference and the teams with the most success over the last 2–3 seasons, all except one team.

Texas not only ranks outside of the top 25 (where Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama and Auburn stand), but is comfortably last among all SEC teams at 61st in the nation.

It’s a bit concerning at first glance to see teams like Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and LSU load up on talent in the portal while Texas stands by, but is that really the case?

Texas has added just four players, but three of them were ranked inside the top 65 players in the portal and the top 50 committed players.

The Longhorns are one of just five SEC teams with three or more players in that group, tied with Oklahoma and trailing Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia, each of which has four.

When it comes to top-of-the-line talent acquisition, Texas is right in the mix, and as we’ve detailed before on Inside Texas, you can make the argument that Texas has the best trio of additions in the nation so far. Another plus is that Linkin Garcia is being added as a true sophomore, and with the new 5-for-5 rules, Texas may even get two years of Sawyer Solitaria and, hopefully, Ian Armstrong, a top bat in the 2027 MLB Draft.

Texas isn’t low in the portal rankings because it’s struggling to attract talent to Austin; it’s low because it doesn’t need to add nearly as much talent as other teams.

This is most on display when observing the pitching additions.

A team like Arkansas has added six arms through the portal. Texas A&M has as well.

But the Longhorns have had the luxury of not needing to add much to their staff. Texas has the potential to return five of its seven most-used arms in SEC play, not to mention the reintegration of likely Sunday starter Michael Winter and a highly anticipated group of true freshmen, plus even some redshirts to keep an eye on. The Longhorns were top 10 in ERA and top 5 in WHIP last year and return much of what made the staff successful.

Texas A&M has to completely rebuild its room after firing pitching coach Jason Kelly. Arkansas has to replace all four of its best arms while also not having the best pitching infrastructure of young arms ready to step up.

As of now, Texas is also expected to return four true offensive starters and two more fringe contributors in OF/1B Ashton Larson and OF Jonah Williams, meaning it could realistically stand pat with its four additions.

Remember the types of players we’re talking about playing baseball in burnt orange in 2026. Adrian Rodriguez hit for the cycle in Omaha and was an all-tournament player. Anthony Pack was the best freshman in the sport. Dylan Volantis was one of the three best starters in the nation, and Sam Cozart was a fellow first-team All-American with Volantis. That’s not even mentioning rising sophomore arms like Winter, Brett Crossland and Brody Walls, and returning veterans like Casey Borba and potentially Ethan Mendoza and Haiden Leffew.

That’s a lot of returning production on both sides of the ball for a team that finished second in the conference, made it to Omaha and was a top-five team in the country from start to finish.

We expect Texas to continue to make moves, and though the portal closes for entrants today, Texas will still be active throughout July, most likely in reaction to how the draft affects its roster. We’ve already reported on two targets yesterday, and how the draft impacts Texas’ pitching prospects, in particular, will dictate how the Longhorns finish the window.