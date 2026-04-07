Texas basketball and the transfer portal: Longhorns have plenty to do, but what are the needs?by: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89Read In AppMar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller in the first half against the BYU Cougars during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn ImagesIt's day one of the men's basketball portal window, and the Longhorns have both wants and needs ahead of Sean Miller's second season in Austin.