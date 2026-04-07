Texas Basketball finishes the season at No. 22 in the AP Poll

After spending the entire season outside of the AP Poll Top 25, Texas Men’s Basketball finishes the year at No. 22 in the Final AP poll.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Texas makes its way into the AP Poll for the first time all season after rattling off three wins in its final four games, advancing from the First Four to the Sweet Sixteen in head coach Sean Miller’s first season.

Texas’ path from unranked to a final AP spot mirrors that of NC State in 2024, which wasn’t ranked at all during the season, but finished 10th after making the Final Four. Arkansas in 2025 had a similar path, entering the tournament unranked as a No. 10 seed but advancing to the Sweet Sixteen and finishing 20th in the AP Poll. The Razorbacks did start the year in the AP Poll, however.

This marks the first time Texas has been ranked since the preseason of the 2024-25 season, where they entered the year 19th but quickly fell out and never returned after an opening loss to Ohio State.

The last time Texas finished the season ranked was in 2023, when interim head coach Rodney Terry took the Longhorns to the Elite Eight. They ended the season inside the top 5.

In this year’s poll, Texas pushed out North Carolina and Saint Mary’s, while also leapfrogging Wisconsin, Miami and Louisville. They’d end up one spot behind Texas Tech, which began the year as a top-10 team.

Iowa also helped Texas move the Tar Heels and Gaels move out of the Top 25, as its Elite Eight run landed a spot at No. 15 on the list.

This marks just the second time since 2018 that Miller has ended the seaon in the final AP poll, also doing so in 2023 in his first season at Xavier. This is just Texas’ fourth time finishing ranked in 15 years.