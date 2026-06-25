Inside Texas Basketball
Texas Basketball reveals SEC opponents and locations for 2026-27
Per the Texas Men’s Basketball X account, we now have a full view of the competition for Texas in the SEC in Sean Miller’s second year.
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It had previously been announced that, alongside Texas A&M and Oklahoma, Florida would be the third school that Texas would play a home-and-home with for two of its 18 SEC games.
Texas will also host most of the premier teams in the SEC in 2026-27, a clear advantage on the Longhorn schedule.
Texas’ home slate includes:
Florida
Oklahoma
Texas A&M
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Kentucky
Missouri
Tennessee
According to On3’s Way-too-early Top 25 from mid-June, Vanderbilt is the only preseason top-25 SEC team that Texas does not have a home court advantage over.
Texas’ road slate includes:
Florida
Oklahoma
Texas A&M
Georgia
LSU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
South Carolina
Vanderbilt
Texas will travel as north as Nashville to face the Commodores and as east as Columbia to face the Gamecocks.
With an SEC slate fully set, outside of game dates and times, we now have a much clearer view of the Texas MBB schedule.
The Longhorns will participate in the Rady’s Children’s Invitational in San Diego in late November, playing against Georgetown and one of St. Mary’s or UCLA in either the third place or championship game.
Texas also has a December 1st game scheduled at Louisville, and a December 16th game scheduled vs Memphis.
Known opponents for the 2026-27 Texas Longhorns season
Preseason contests
- Arizona State secret scrimmage
- SMU secret scrimmage
- Exhibition at St. John’s in Madison Square Garden – October 23-25
Known dates
- Nov. 26 – Georgetown (in San Diego) – 1:30 p.m. – FS1
- Nov. 27 – St. Mary’s or UCLA (in San Diego) – 1:30 or 4 p.m. – Fox
- Dec. 1 – at Louisville – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 16 – Memphis – TBA – TBA
SEC slate (dates unknown)
- at Florida
- Florida
- at Oklahoma
- Oklahoma
- at Texas A&M
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Kentucky
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- at Georgia
- at LSU
- at Ole Miss
- at Mississippi State
- at South Carolina
- at Vanderbilt