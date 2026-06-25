Texas Basketball reveals SEC opponents and locations for 2026-27

Per the Texas Men’s Basketball X account, we now have a full view of the competition for Texas in the SEC in Sean Miller’s second year.

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It had previously been announced that, alongside Texas A&M and Oklahoma, Florida would be the third school that Texas would play a home-and-home with for two of its 18 SEC games.

Texas will also host most of the premier teams in the SEC in 2026-27, a clear advantage on the Longhorn schedule.

Texas’ home slate includes:

Florida

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Kentucky

Missouri

Tennessee

According to On3’s Way-too-early Top 25 from mid-June, Vanderbilt is the only preseason top-25 SEC team that Texas does not have a home court advantage over.

Texas’ road slate includes:

Florida

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Georgia

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

Texas will travel as north as Nashville to face the Commodores and as east as Columbia to face the Gamecocks.

With an SEC slate fully set, outside of game dates and times, we now have a much clearer view of the Texas MBB schedule.

The Longhorns will participate in the Rady’s Children’s Invitational in San Diego in late November, playing against Georgetown and one of St. Mary’s or UCLA in either the third place or championship game.

Texas also has a December 1st game scheduled at Louisville, and a December 16th game scheduled vs Memphis.

Known opponents for the 2026-27 Texas Longhorns season

Preseason contests

Arizona State secret scrimmage

SMU secret scrimmage

Exhibition at St. John’s in Madison Square Garden – October 23-25

Known dates

Nov. 26 – Georgetown (in San Diego) – 1:30 p.m. – FS1

Nov. 27 – St. Mary’s or UCLA (in San Diego) – 1:30 or 4 p.m. – Fox

Dec. 1 – at Louisville – TBA – TBA

Dec. 16 – Memphis – TBA – TBA

SEC slate (dates unknown)