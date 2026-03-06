Texas basketball set to honor five players on Senior Day

The Texas Longhorns will recognize five players for Senior Day ahead of their regular season finale on Saturday versus Oklahoma. Cole Bott, Jordan Pope, Brandon Taylor, Lassina Traore, and Chendall Weaver will be honored prior to the 7:30 p.m. tip-off on SEC Network.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Bott, a graduate student from Highlands Ranch, Colo. who attended Northfield Mount Hernon in Massachusetts, is a 6-foot-6, 200-pound walk-on forward. Bott has appeared in 23 career games, and has made at least one appearance in each of the last four seasons. In 56 career minutes, he’s logged 13 points and nine rebounds along with four assists. This season, he’s played in six games. His last appearance was against Le Moyne. Bott hit a three-pointer versus Chaminade earlier this year in the Maui Invitational.

Pope, a transfer from Oregon State, is in his second year in the program. In his collegiate career, Pope has averaged 13.4 points per game. In 65 games at Texas, he has scored 765 points to average 11.8 points per game. This year, he’s averaged 12.7 points and 2.0 rebounds. He’s shooting 41.2% from the field, 37% from three, and 82.8% from the free throw line in 2025-26. Last season versus New Orleans, Pope scored a Moody Center record 42 points on 15-of-21 shooting. It was the eighth 40-plus point game in Texas history.

Taylor, a transfer from East Texas A&M, has appeared in four games for the Longhorns this year. He’s logged three points. His last appearance was against Le Moyne. Taylor’s only bucket of the year was a three-pointer versus Rider in November.

Traore, a transfer from Xavier, started his career at St. Louis before transferring to Long Beach State. He transferred to Xavier ahead of the 2024-25 season but suffered a preseason knee injury and never suited up for the Musketeers. He followed Sean Miller to Texas and has appeared in 23 games this season. For the Longhorns, he’s averaging 3.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Weaver, a transfer from UT-Arlington, has been Texas’ “glue guy” since the start of the 2023-24 season. In his career at Texas, he’s averaged 6.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. He’s appeared in all 30 games this year and is averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 21.5 minutes per game. In 2022-23 at UT-Arlington, Weaver was the WAC rookie of the year. In his career, he’s averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds on 45.9% shooting from the field.