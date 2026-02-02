Texas basketball signee Austin Goosby named a McDonald’s All-American

2026 Texas men’s basketball signee Austin Goosby was named the 24th McDonald’s All-American in program history on Monday.

The McDonald’s All-American Game will be played at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Tuesday, March 31. It will tip at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Through games of Jan. 26, Goosby is averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game while leading Dynamic Prep to a 16-1 record and a No. 2 national ranking by Sports Illustrated and No. 4 by On3.

Rivals ranks Goosby as the No. 58 overall prospect in the 2026 class.

During the 2025 Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) season, Goosby played for Drive Nation (Texas) and averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in the 17U Spring circuit while earning a spot on the EYBL 17U Spring All-Circuit first team. His older brother, Trevor, is an offensive lineman on the football team at The University of Texas.

All-Time List of McDonald’s All-Americans who played at Texas

Year Player 1995 Kris Clack 2000 Brian Boddicker 2001 T.J. Ford 2002 Brad Buckman 2004 LaMarcus Aldridge 2004 Daniel Gibson 2004 Mike Williams 2006 D.J. Augustin 2006 Kevin Durant 2007 Jai Lucas (transfer from Florida in December 2008) 2009 Avery Bradley 2010 Cory Joseph 2010 Tristan Thompson 2011 Myck Kabongo 2012 Cameron Ridley 2014 Myles Turner 2016 Jarrett Allen 2016 Andrew Jones 2017 Mohamed Bamba 2020 Greg Brown 2022 Dillon Mitchell 2022 Arterio Morris 2024 Tre Johnson 2026 Austin Goosby

