Skip to main content
Texas
Join Now

Texas basketball signee Austin Goosby named a McDonald’s All-American

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89

2026 Texas men’s basketball signee Austin Goosby was named the 24th McDonald’s All-American in program history on Monday.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

The McDonald’s All-American Game will be played at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Tuesday, March 31. It will tip at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Through games of Jan. 26, Goosby is averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game while leading Dynamic Prep to a 16-1 record and a No. 2 national ranking by Sports Illustrated and No. 4 by On3.

Rivals ranks Goosby as the No. 58 overall prospect in the 2026 class.

During the 2025 Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) season, Goosby played for Drive Nation (Texas) and averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in the 17U Spring circuit while earning a spot on the EYBL 17U Spring All-Circuit first team. His older brother, Trevor, is an offensive lineman on the football team at The University of Texas.

All-Time List of McDonald’s All-Americans who played at Texas

YearPlayer
1995Kris Clack
2000Brian Boddicker
2001T.J. Ford
2002Brad Buckman
2004LaMarcus Aldridge
2004Daniel Gibson
2004Mike Williams
2006D.J. Augustin
2006Kevin Durant
2007Jai Lucas (transfer from Florida in December 2008)
2009Avery Bradley
2010Cory Joseph
2010Tristan Thompson
2011Myck Kabongo
2012Cameron Ridley
2014Myles Turner
2016Jarrett Allen
2016Andrew Jones
2017Mohamed Bamba
2020Greg Brown
2022Dillon Mitchell
2022Arterio Morris
2024Tre Johnson
2026Austin Goosby

Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

  • Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
  • Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
  • Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
  • High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
  • Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts
  • So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.

You may also like