Texas basketball signee Austin Goosby named a McDonald’s All-American
2026 Texas men’s basketball signee Austin Goosby was named the 24th McDonald’s All-American in program history on Monday.
The McDonald’s All-American Game will be played at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Tuesday, March 31. It will tip at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Through games of Jan. 26, Goosby is averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game while leading Dynamic Prep to a 16-1 record and a No. 2 national ranking by Sports Illustrated and No. 4 by On3.
Rivals ranks Goosby as the No. 58 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
During the 2025 Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) season, Goosby played for Drive Nation (Texas) and averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in the 17U Spring circuit while earning a spot on the EYBL 17U Spring All-Circuit first team. His older brother, Trevor, is an offensive lineman on the football team at The University of Texas.
All-Time List of McDonald’s All-Americans who played at Texas
|Year
|Player
|1995
|Kris Clack
|2000
|Brian Boddicker
|2001
|T.J. Ford
|2002
|Brad Buckman
|2004
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2004
|Daniel Gibson
|2004
|Mike Williams
|2006
|D.J. Augustin
|2006
|Kevin Durant
|2007
|Jai Lucas (transfer from Florida in December 2008)
|2009
|Avery Bradley
|2010
|Cory Joseph
|2010
|Tristan Thompson
|2011
|Myck Kabongo
|2012
|Cameron Ridley
|2014
|Myles Turner
|2016
|Jarrett Allen
|2016
|Andrew Jones
|2017
|Mohamed Bamba
|2020
|Greg Brown
|2022
|Dillon Mitchell
|2022
|Arterio Morris
|2024
|Tre Johnson
|2026
|Austin Goosby
