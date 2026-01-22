Texas Basketball's fouling virus continues to plague the Longhorns late in SEC games
With four teams left in the NFL playoffs, there’s no doubt a Longhorn will win a Super Bowl ring. Before we get there though, ten active Longhorns...
Will Muschamp doesn't have a deep collection of proven linebackers to power his 2026 Texas defense, but the new defensive coordinator may have enough...
After a surprising home loss to Texas A&M ended a burgeoning hot streak, Sean Miller's Longhorns will have to keep their memory short as they...
We're getting a pair of pro-spread teams facing bully-ball "win in the trenches" squads in these college football semi-finals. Which teams have the...
Will Muschamp's hire and a few moves of retention and addition have positioned the Texas secondary to put together an amazing 2026 season. Could this...
There are a lot of signs of the new era of college football, but this is a pretty striking one: whoever wins the 2025 season national title will have...
Texas sleepwalked into Knoxville against a Tennessee team that was and is a horrible schematic matchup, and it showed throughout the night as the...
Texas basketball began its 2026 the way many people began theirs: sluggish, unfocused, and full of regret. Like any New Year’s resolution, the fix...
Long ago, back at USC, Steve Sarkisian developed an understanding of what makes for a truly great run game. The Longhorns' targets in the transfer...
Exactly a month ago today, Texas played Ohio State in Columbus. Since then, the Horns have effectively held three scrimmages and a bye week that was...
Let’s bring back the lunch special to react to some things Steve Sarkisian said after the first day of fall camp. No. 1: The Tight End With a Side...
I wrote this article last summer, but with fall camp underway and college football just 30 days from kickoff, it felt fitting to run it back. A lot...
Texas softball finds itself at 14-1 on the season after an eventful stretch of games....
One of the few merits of spending many accumulated months in Northern New Jersey working in the pharma industry is that you get to meet actual Rutgers...
Five Longhorns have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. I'll write about all five, but let's break it into palatable chunks...
Texas is hosting its annual Junior Day on the Forty acres today. We take a look at the arrivals, offers, and recruiting intel from this morning in...
The Texas defense experienced its first real relative setback of the season as Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, strong Clemson receivers and a fine...
The 4-6 Wildcats are a maddeningly inconsistent team that plays up to every good opponent and down to everyone else. Injuries, bad QB play,...
Half of Texas' SEC opponents this year have embraced league typical non-conference schedules aimed at getting easy wins, but others are playing big...
Per the usual, both the offense and defense had its moments. However, the offense exacted some revenge after last Saturday's scrimmage....
With less than a month remaining until Spring ball, Inside Texas offers the latest on a wide array of both older and newer players....
<!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>This will cover the bowl games through December 21st. </p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Some quick bowl...
After the No. 3 Texas Longhorns’ 49-21 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State from AT&T Stadium on Saturday in Arlington, Inside Texas takes a look at the Pro...
While signing day for the 2024 class is just 20 days away, Junior Day's for the class of 2025 will begin in January. Steve Sarkisian and staff will...
The Texas Longhorns' march toward a third straight top 5 recruiting class continues....