Texas Bats Come Alive in Massive 14-0 Run-Rule Win over Oklahoma

The bats coming into today were ice-cold at the plate for the Longhorns; they came alive today with four crooked innings.

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The second inning was the only inning in which the Longhorns did not score. Ruger Riojas was great for Texas, giving the Horns a 7.0 inning shutout effort on the mound. After back-to-back conference series losses in heartbreak fashion on Friday, the Horns made a statement with a massive run-rule blowout in game 1.

There was no hangover from the Houston loss today, Texas came to play baseball in dominant fashion, taking down Oklahoma 14-0 with a team effort with the bats and Riojas’ dominance on the mound.

If you were away and unable to watch the last 8 games, you would assume the bats never got cold. Every single starter for Texas today got a hit, the only player without one was Maddox Monsour, who had a pinch-hit appearance in the bottom of the sixth. With 17 hits on the day, this was exactly what you wanted to see at the plate after a frustrating stretch for the Longhorns.

Ruger Riojas, while not as dominant in the strikeout-to-walk ratio as he usually is, gave the Longhorns a shutout and complete game effort on the mound. Pitching all seven innings and only allowing 5 hits on the night, he also had some fantastic defensive efforts in the field.

One of those efforts came early on to help protect the shutout, with Casey Borba making a not-so-routine double play, throwing out the OU runner at the plate, where a review on the play reversed the call from safe to out.

Borba kept with a common theme of making great plays on the night, giving Texas a 4-0 lead with a 2 RBI base-knock.

Later, Jayden Duplantier scored the run-rule deciding runs with a single poking through the infield.

The final runs on the night came from an absolute missile off the bat of Borba to give Texas a 14-0 lead. If there was a player of the game, it was definitely Borba.

Texas made a massive statement, decisively beating No. 8 Oklahoma. The team as a whole played fantastically, leading to many “OU sucks” chants echoing through Disch-Falk. Texas will look to take the series tomorrow in a Friday game with Luke Harrison on the mound against Cam Johnson.

Texas Basketball loss aside, it was a great day to be a Longhorn.