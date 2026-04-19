Texas bats run cold, miss chance to complete the sweep against Alabama

It’s hard to be upset at the weekend that Texas baseball had, bouncing back from the A&M sweep last week and taking home a win over a good Alabama squad.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

The optimists would point to dominant pitching: 49 Ks and just five earned runs in 27 innings of action. Shut down from all three starters, including a great day from Luke Harrison on Sunday.

But the pessimist would point out the clear struggles and problems that this offense had after Friday’s blowout win. The Longhorns scored just three on Saturday and were nearly shut out on Sunday in a 2-1 loss to Alabama, no sweep for Texas.

It was Zane Adams who gave them fits on Saturday, blanketing them through six before Texas broke through against the relievers in the seventh, the only inning with multiple runs for Texas in the final two games of the series.

On Sunday, Miles Upchurch had Texas’ number, allowing just an infield hit and three walks in 5 1/3. Texas’ bats never generated more than one base runner after the first inning, when Temo Becerra struck out to strand the bases loaded, all three of Upchurch’s walks.

From there, Ashton Crowther was untouchable, finishing that sixth inning and pitching the next two dominantly.

Relievers like Brett Crossland and Ethan Walker gave Texas a chance, and they looked to break through in the bottom of the ninth.

Anthony Pack Jr. doubled, the first hit to leave the infield all game, with one out. Ethan Mendoza knocked him in on the very next pitch.

But a theme is beginning to emerge, as Texas is rarely getting any production from the bottom half of the order. Temo Becerra grounded into a fielder’s choice, and though Presley Courville worked a deep count, he struck out to end the game.

When asked about the bottom half of the order and the level of concern Schlossnagle has, he admitted: “A lot.”

It’s frustrating to see your team’s bats do that poorly, given the day Luke Harrison had.

7 IP, 2 ER and a career high 10 Ks to go with a career high in pitches. In typical Luke Harrison fashion, he was able to battle through multiple innings with more than one base runner and had his slider and curveball working against the aggressive Alabama bats.

“Luke was certainly the highlight today, response from last weekend. Last weekend was tough with the delay and then, you know, running it back out there. Thought he did a great job. He’s in command of multiple pitches. I thought he did a great job. Certainly, all the pitchers this weekend were outstanding,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

Sunday losses like this are weird, as most fans will cling to the poor hitting from Texas instead of the elite pitching and series sweep.

Texas’ bullpen pitched threw nine innings of nearly flawless baseball, allowing no runs or hits while striking out 16.

The starters averaged 11 Ks in 6 IP with just 2 ERs, a big bounce back from last weekend’s struggles against Texas A&M.

But with the loss coming in the final game of the series, and the weather not looking good for Tuesday against Air Force, we may go a full week with most of the discussion surrounding the problems at the plate.

“You win 2/3, and you win the third game, you feel a lot better on Monday,” Schlossnagle said. “We had a good weekend. It was a good response from last weekend. We’ll take it, but just bad offensive baseball today.”

Those should be noted, but Texas’ pitching staff found its groove this weekend, and Texas bounced back to win the series against the No. 11 team in the nation. That’s a good building block and data point moving forward.