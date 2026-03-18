Texas bats silenced in 6-1 loss to Tarleton State

St. Patrick’s Day contained no luck for the Longhorns in a 6-1 loss to the Tarleton State Texans. In the no-good night for Jim Schlossnagle’s club at the Disch, the bats were as cold as the temperature drop in recent days.

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Add to that, the pitching had its season-worst performance. There’s plenty for the Texas coaches to critique and this was the worst showing so far for the Longhorns in 2026.

Tarleton State showed up ready to play baseball, and Texas didn’t. That is essentially the night wrapped up into one sentence. With many players who likely dreamed of playing for Texas one day, Tarleton State came to the Disch ready to show people they were overlooked.

Forget about situational hitting, hitting was virtually nonexistent tonight. Texas had two total hits: a first inning home run from Carson Tinney and a Josh Livingston pinch-hit AB with two outs in the ninth.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t opportunities to score. Texas had base runners in the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th innings. While some credit needs to be given to the defense for Tarleton State, which made multiple great plays in the infield, there wasn’t enough quality contact from the Texas hitters.

Pitching was all over the place.

Hudson Hamilton didn’t have a bad outing himself,but he was pitching high in the zone and missed a few spots. It was nice to see Kade Bing come in and have his velo back after returning from injury, but he quickly allowed three baserunners. Cal Higgins came into replace Bing, and there wasn’t much improvement.

The biggest bright spot for the pitching staff was Max Grubbs coming into the game. He allowed only one run (chargedto Higgins) when he entered with the bases loaded. He threw 3.2 innings before being replaced by Brody Walls, who also had a good night on the mound.

Ultimately Texas can’t let opportunities presented by reaching base on balls nine times slip and expect to win.

Credit needs to be given to a very game Tarleton State team who came in with something to prove tonight. Texas at No. 2 is the highest ranked opponent for the Texans in program history. Obviously, it’s their highest ranked opponent they have ever defeated.

Texas will need to shake off the loss and get ready for a road trip against the No. 5 Auburn Tigers.