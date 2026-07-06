Texas boasts five members of PFF's top-50 players in college football

It’s preseason rankings season, and the Texas Longhorns are understandably well-represented in a number of prognostications. Last week, PFF posted their College 50, listing the top 50 best players in college football ahead of the 2026 season. Texas boasted five players on the list, including two in the top 10.

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3. Colin Simmons, EDGE

Simmons had a 2025 PFF grade of 84.3. PFF mentioned that “no returning FBS edge defender has been more valuable than Simmons over the past two seasons, according to PFF WAA.”

PFF WAA “represents the number of wins a player is worth over an average college football player and is a metric that evaluators can utilize to assess performance.”

Last year, Simmons logged 43 tackles with 15.5 for loss, 12.0 sacks, two passes defended, a fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.

9. Arch Manning, QB

Manning is QB3 on this list behind Julian Sayin and Dante Moore. After a slow start, Manning performed well and flourished toward the end of the season. According to PFF, who gave Manning an 87.3 grade during the 2025 season, Manning “showed down the stretch that the immense hype surrounding him was based on more than just the name on the back of his jersey.”

Manning was 248-for-404 last year for 3163 yards and 26 touchdowns over seven interceptions. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

21. Trevor Goosby, OT

Goosby logged a 2025 PFF grade of 83.3 and did enough for PFF to label him as a “legitimate top-10 prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft.” Along with Indiana’s Carter Smith, Goosby is one of two “returning FBS tackles to earn 80.0-plus PFF grades as both pass blockers and run blockers.”

22. Rasheem Biles, LB

The Pitt transfer earned a PFF grade of 83.7 in 2025. The No. 2 linebacker in the transfer portal behind Austin Romaine, Biles’ “31 tackles for loss or no gain lead all returning linebackers over the past two seasons, while his six pass breakups tie for the most among returning Power Four linebackers.”

Last year, Biles logged 101 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two pick-sixes, four passes defended, one fumble recovered for a touchdown, and two forced fumbles.

40. Cam Coleman, WR

Despite a lower ranking compared to On3’s view of Coleman as the No. 2 overall player in the portal, PFF still provided a glowing review for Coleman. PFF dogged on Auburn’s QB play and praised Coleman for his “penchant for spectacular plays.” He earned a PFF grade of 69.4 last year on his way to a 708-yard season.