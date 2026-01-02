Texas bringing back Blake Gideon as an assistant coach

Former Texas safety and assistant coach Blake Gideon is returning to the Forty Acres, Inside Texas has learned. After taking the Georgia Tech defensive coordinator position ahead of the 2025 season, Gideon is headed back to Austin to work for Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp

The Leander (Texas) product played for his father in high school and safety at Texas, starting 52 games for the Longhorns. He collected 276 tackles (166 solo), 10 interceptions, 20 passes broken up, two sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a blocked punt during his tenure in Austin.

Gideon started coaching in 2014 as a defensive quality control assistant at Florida under Muschamp before spending a year as a graduate assistant at Auburn. The first on-field assistant role for Gideon was at Western Carolina for two years, then a position at Georgia State.

After a year at Houston, Gideon joined Lane Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss for a season, returning to Texas when Sarkisian took over the program in 2021.

The two-time national position coach of the year helped develop one of the nation’s best defenses at Texas. He was named 2024 National Defensive Backs Coach of the Year by Football Scoop after Texas finished the season ranked among the top 10 nationally in interceptions, passing yards allowed per attempt, passing efficiency defense, takeaways, total defense, scoring defense, red zone defense, yards allowed per play, passing defense and third down defense.

As a player, Gideon was one of the most decorated defensive backs in Texas history from 2008-11. A four-year starter at safety, was a four-time honorable-mention all-Big 12 selection, a freshman all-American and a two-time team captain.