Texas bullpen collapses on Friday once again, drops first game of Texas A&M series

After Carson Tinney’s two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, you could hear a pin drop in Blue Bell Park.

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Tinney, who had a tremendous day at the plate with his discipline, had once again worked a full count and sent a two-out, two-run homer to the right field bullpen, an opposite field homer that barely scraped over the fence.

Texas had taken a 6-4 lead, and with Ruger Riojas still on the mound, it felt like the Longhorns were in control. The fans couldn’t believe it.

And yet, as you can tell from reading the title, or perusing social media, or from your Aggie relatives and coworkers, this game did not end in Texas’ favor. The Longhorn bullpen, for a third Friday in five SEC series, had blown the game, and Texas A&M took home a 9-8 victory.

Riojas would start the bottom half of that frame with a fairly uncompetitive walk, prompting Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle to go to his pen. In stepped Haiden Leffew, and it wasn’t pretty.

Nico Partida drew a full count walk, flashing the discipline to put two on and no outs. A bunt would move them over.

Then, Leffew would get 0-2 on a true freshman lefty, almost an assured out for a veteran like Leffew. Four pitches later, the bases were loaded.

The final batter of Leffew’s appearance wasn’t even close. More pitches in the dirt, and a four-pitch walk. 20 pitches, six strikes, a run walked in, and just one out from a bunt.

In came Brett Crossland, who fought deep into a count with the No. 9 hitter, but the result was the same. Texas had walked its fifth batter of the inning. A sac fly would give them three runs, a win in Texas’ book given the way star Gavin Grahovac had swung the bat against Riojas, and a strikeout kept the damage to just three.

If you were following closely, A&M scored three runs on no hits. You can tip your cap at great plate discipline and the ability to work counts, that’s what good offenses do, but at some point, your arms have to throw strikes.

A&M would add another in the bottom of the seventh, once again due to multiple free bases. Crossland and Leffew would combine for the following stat line:

1 1/3 IP

6 BB + HBP

1 H

3 ER

Texas’ bats ran dry after Tinney’s bomb. Casey Borba swung into his second straight Golden Sombrero in as many SEC games, striking out four times, and the bottom of the order after him put up zeros.

A&M would add a run in the eighth on small ball: a single, a steal and a run on an error from a high chopper between Casey Borba at third and Ashton Larson at first.

Down three runs in the top of the ninth, Texas rallied hard, but more than anything, it just made the error and bullpen problems sting harder.

Tinney finally got out, but Aiden Robbins followed with his second homer of the night, escaping the CF fence.

The next batter, Anthony Pack, tattooed a ball of his own, way past the fence in RF to make it a one run game with one out.

But Borba once again fell short, and a pop fly from Temo Becerra was squeezed into the glove of the shortstop, and Texas A&M had won the game.

It’s frustrating for Texas, to say the least.

Their bats hadn’t been amazing in the SEC this year, but they still managed 10 hits and 8 runs tonight. Six of those hits and seven of those RBI came from Tinney, Robbins and Pack in the 2-4.

Most nights, that’s more than plenty from an offense overall. If that’s just what you’re getting from your 2-4, you’re probably winning.

But the walks, the errors (we hadn’t even mentioned Jayden Duplantier losing the ball in the lights, leading to two runs in the third) and the overall mistakes from this ball club cost them.

Texas will take on Texas A&M at 2 P.M. tomorrow, with hopes of keeping series hopes alive with Luke Harrison on the bump.