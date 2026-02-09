Texas' Byron Murphy, Michael Dickson big in Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX win

The Texas Longhorns were well-represented with the 2025 NFC champion Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60, And they came through in the clutch during the Seahawks’ 29-13 win over New England from Levi Stadium on Sunday.

Byron Murphy‘s presence along the defensive front was instrumental in Seattle’s defensive performance. His fumble recovery in the fourth quarter was timely, then his sack late in the contest helped seal the Seahawks’ second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The fumble Recovery:

Murph comes up with the football! 🤘



📺 Super Bowl LX on NBC

— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 9, 2026

The Sack:

NFL All-Pro punter Michael Dickson was nothing short of superb.

The former Texas Bowl MVP has been stellar during his career in Seattle.

Michael Dickson puts it inside the 5 🎯



📺 Super Bowl LX on NBC

— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 9, 2026

Quandre Diggs will also receive a ring as a member of the Seahawks practice squad.

