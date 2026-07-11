Texas C Carson Tinney selected 43rd overall in the 2026 MLB Draft to the Minnesota Twins

Another Longhorn is off the board, as Texas C Carson Tinney has been selected 43rd overall in the 2026 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

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Tinney is the first Longhorn taken in this draft, though prep commit Grady Emerson did go second overall.

Tinney came to Texas from Notre Dame this past offseason as one of the most notable transfer prospects in the portal, and immediately lived up to the hype.

A rare mix of power and defense from the catcher position, Tinney was the third most valuable player in college baseball according to WAR.

With the Longhorns, Tinney hit 22 homers with 58 RBI, leading the team with a 1.171 OPS thanks to his mix of power and a stunning 55 walks in 61 games.

This resulted in one of Texas’ best catching seasons in the 21st century, likely only trailing Taylor Teagarden on Texas’ 2005 national championship ball club.

Tinney was an All-SEC second-team selection in 2026 as well as an All-American on three different publications, with ABCA/Rawlings naming him to their second team. If two of the top four players in the nation, Vahn Lackey and Golden Spikes winner Daniel Jackson, weren’t also catchers, Tinney would’ve had a strong case for a first-team selection.

The Twins will be treated with a rare catching prospect that can hit for massive amounts of power, while also still playing a solid defensive game behind the plate. He should be able to stick to the position in the pros.

Tinney becomes the second Longhorn catcher drafted in a row, with Rylan Galvan being drafted in the 13th round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Here’s what MLB.com had to say about Tinney:

Tinney earned All-America honors as a Notre Dame sophomore last spring, slashing .348/.498/.753 with 17 homers to stamp himself as one of the top catching prospects for 2026. His stock took a hit when batted .165 with a 40 percent strikeout rate in the wood-bat Cape Cod League and struggled during fall practice after transferring to Texas, but he has rebounded with a strong junior season. Few players in this Draft can match his combination of raw power and arm strength.

At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds and with a right-handed stroke geared to crush balls in the air to his pull side, Tinney is designed to hit home runs. He generates high-end exit velocities, but there are concerns about his hitting ability and how much of his double-plus raw pop he’ll be able to get to in pro ball. He takes a lot of offspeed pitches for strikes and swings through a lot of offerings of all types in the zone, though he mitigates his excessive strikeouts with a healthy amount of walks.

Tinney can flash well-above-average arm strength, though it plays more as plus and he needs to improve his transfer and the accuracy of his throws. He lacks quickness and agility behind the plate, though he has become a better receiver and framer this spring and perhaps can become average in both regards. His best-case scenario is that he becomes a larger version of Hunter Goodman.