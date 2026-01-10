Texas can't afford to miss these portal fits

There are the fits from the portal that’ll maximize Steve Sarkisian’s and Will Muschamp’s schemes.

In this episode of the Saturday morning show sponsored by Academy Sports and Outdoors, the hosts focus on evaluating the positions of need for the Texas Longhorns football team through the lens of fit within the current coaching systems—specifically, Muschamp’s defense and Sark’s offense—rather than individual player commitments or decommitments.

The discussion covers key positions: interior offensive line, linebacker, wide receiver, and running back, emphasizing the archetype of players that would best fit the schemes and contribute towards winning a national championship. The hosts dispel common misconceptions about recruiting “elite” players at every position, instead highlighting the importance of functional, experienced, and scheme-appropriate athletes.

They also touch on the evolving landscape of college football recruiting, including the impact of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals, the transfer portal, and the professionalization of college football operations, which necessitates a new balance between coaching autonomy and front office management.

