Texas carries the second best odds to win the 2026 College World Series

And then there were 16.

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The Texas Longhorns have reached the super regional round and their three-game series with Oregon gets started on Saturday night at the Disch. Ahead of the start of the round of 16, BetMGM ascribed the second best odds to win the national title to the Longhorns.

Here are the odds for all 16 super regional teams

North Carolina +375

Texas +400

Georgia +475

Auburn +550

Mississippi State +650

West Virginia +1200

Alabama +1700

Kansas +1700

Ole Miss +2000

USC +2000

Oregon +3000

Oklahoma +3000

Troy +5000

Cal Poly + 15000

Little Rock +25000

St. John’s +30000

There were also odds given to each team in the Austin super regional. Texas was -325 to win the three game series while Oregon is +240.

The biggest favorite this round is Alabama at -550 over St. John’s. The Red Storm is the largest underdog at +360.

The most “evenly matched” super regional pits -150 favorite Georgia against +115 underdog Mississippi State in Athens, Ga.

Before the season, Texas had +1500 odds to win the national title according to BetMGM. LSU, who didn’t make the tournament, was the favorite at +700. UCLA, who was No. 1 for nearly all of the season but failed to make it out of the regional round, was next at +900 odds.

Texas’ odds to make the Omaha eight was +180, which at the time was tied for fifth best with Tennessee.

The Longhorns are set to kick off the three game series with Oregon on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. Game two is on Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. Both of those games will be on ESPN. If game three is necessary, it will be on Monday June 8 with first-pitch time and television partner still to be determined.