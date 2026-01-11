Skip to main content
Texas
Texas CB Kobe Black to withdraw from the transfer portal, stay in Austin

by: Justin Wells

Horns cornerback Kobe Black, Waco (Texas) Connally product, is withdrawing from the NCAA Transfer Portal and staying at Texas, sources tell IT. This was a depth piece Texas wouldn’t want to lose.

Over the last two years, he’s recorded 28 tackles and one interception. His pick against No. 3 Texas A&M sealed a 27-17 win over the Aggies in the Longhorns’ regular-season finale.

Black was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 37 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 6-ranked CB in his class and the No. 7 overall player from the state of Texas.

