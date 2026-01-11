Texas CB Kobe Black to withdraw from the transfer portal, stay in Austin

Horns cornerback Kobe Black, Waco (Texas) Connally product, is withdrawing from the NCAA Transfer Portal and staying at Texas, sources tell IT. This was a depth piece Texas wouldn’t want to lose.

Over the last two years, he’s recorded 28 tackles and one interception. His pick against No. 3 Texas A&M sealed a 27-17 win over the Aggies in the Longhorns’ regular-season finale.

Black was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 37 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 6-ranked CB in his class and the No. 7 overall player from the state of Texas.

