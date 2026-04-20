Texas commit Easton Royal moves up, now ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the Rivals 300

Texas’ highest ranked 2027 commit has moved up a spot. 2027 New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin wide receiver Easton Royal was bumped up from the No. 5 overall prospect to the No. 4 position in the updated 2027 Rivals 300. Royal retains his five-star status.

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🚨NEW🚨 Texas WR commit Easton Royal ranks No. 4 and five-stars in the updated 2027 Rivals300🤘https://t.co/lDEKUJ8pUr pic.twitter.com/7BTo5mPHBT — Rivals (@Rivals) April 20, 2026

Royal committed to Texas on November 29, 2025. While his recruitment remains a contentious one with other SEC teams like Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida involved, the Longhorns have maintained a strong relationship with Royal and even hosted him for an unofficial visit for Saturday’s fan day.

Royal will take official visits to other schools, but he saved his trip to Austin for last. He’ll be back on the 40 Acres the weekend of June 19-21.

Royal is a top-10 prospect in two of the three major recruiting services’ rankings. The lone exception has him as the No. 30 overall prospect, still well within 5-star range.

This spring, Royal has been extraordinary on the track. He logged a personal best of 10.18 in the 100m a few days ago at the Grizzly Relays and has also run a 21.38 200m.

He is one of nine commits in Texas’ 2027 class.

The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.