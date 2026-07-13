Texas commit Easton Royal ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in updated Rivals300

2027 New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin wide receiver and Texas commit Easton Royal was ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the updated Rivals300 on Monday. Royal is the highest-ranked player in Texas’ 2027 recruiting class and the top wide receiver in the nation.

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🚨NEW🚨 Texas WR commit Easton Royal ranks No. 3 and 5-stars in the updated 2027 Rivals300🤘https://t.co/eUWfuyTWAX pic.twitter.com/LcGO0teCa2 — Rivals (@Rivals) July 13, 2026

Texas is in a dogfight with LSU to keep Royal. Both the Longhorns and Tigers hosted Royal for official visits during June, and Lane Kiffin and company are doing everything they can to flip the Texas commit. Inside Texas had the latest on Texas’ efforts with Royal here on Sunday afternoon.

Royal is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect, the No. 1 wide receiver, and the No. 1 player in Louisiana in the Rivals300.

In addition to Royal, uncommitted five-star and Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North five-star Monshun Sales was ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect. He’s the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2027 class according to Rivals.

Easton Royal made the most impressive individual play in a game that was a heavy defensive affair. The New Orleans native made a ridiculous one-handed grab on a well-thrown deep ball from Notre Dame quarterback commit Teddy Jarrard. Despite quality coverage from fellow five-star Joshua Dobson, Royal was able to find and bring down the football for the sensational grab. The Texas commit finished the night with three catches for 46 yards and the touchdowns and was named the game’s MVP. Royal entered the week considered one of the fastest players on hand, and lived up to that reputation with is ability to separate and pick up yards after the catch. The elite play speed and high-end playmaking skills make him Rivals’ No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle.

Reminds Rivals of…

Percy Harvin

Easton Royal dynamic athleticism and ability with the ball in his hands reminds us of Percy Harvin. Like Harvin, Royal projects as an offensive weapon, capable of making big plays as a pass-catcher, ball carrier, or return man. Royal is bigger and faster at the same stage, while Harvin was a more accomplished high school player.