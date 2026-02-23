Texas commit Easton Royal ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in updated Rivals 300

2027 New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin wide receiver and Texas commit Easton Royal was ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the updated Rivals 300 on Monday.

Royal, who committed to Texas on November 29, 2025 is the highest ranked member of Texas’ 2027 class. He is one of 11 prospects with five-star rankings at this early juncture of the cycle.

The official visit schedule for Royal includes several other schools. Royal will officially visit LSU on May 28-30. Then, he’ll see Tennessee on June 4-6. After Rocky Top, Royal heads to Florida on June 11-13. He’ll conclude his official visits with his Texas trip.

Royal is the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 1 player in Louisiana.

Easton Royal Scouting Summary

The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

Royal measures 5-foot-11, 185 pounds and brings rare speed to the position. As a sophomore, he ran a blazing 10.3 in the 100 meters, which places him among the fastest prospects in the country. That track speed shows up on the field. He wins vertical routes with ease and consistently pulls away from defensive backs.

He is also dangerous after the catch. Royal is slippery in space, tough to tackle, and a home-run threat once he reaches the second level. His route-running is smooth and controlled, allowing him to separate at every level of the field. He can continue improving his full-arm extension at the catch point, yet he has already shown a larger catch radius with several highlight plays.

Royal gives Texas something the roster does not quite have — a true WR1 who can take over games. His presence forces defenses to adjust. He brings the same type of playmaking impact Texas has seen in players like Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Matthew Golden. He demands attention, draws double teams, and carries legitimate first-round potential.