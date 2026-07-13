Texas commit John Meredith checks in as the No. 8 overall prospect in the updated 2027 Rivals300

Rivals updated the 2027 Rivals300 on Monday morning, and Texas commit John Meredith was ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect. Meredith was previously the No. 2 overall prospect in Rivals’ rankings.

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🚨NEW🚨 Texas CB commit John Meredith ranks No. 8 and 5-stars in the updated 2027 Rivals300🤘https://t.co/eUWfuyTWAX pic.twitter.com/FxBH2nnSjV — Rivals (@Rivals) July 13, 2026

Meredith retained his Five-Star Plus+ status as he’s a five-star according to all three of the major services. Meredith committed to Texas on June 19 over Texas A&M, Alabama, and Ohio State.

After playing at Euless (Texas) Trinity for his first three seasons, Meredith transferred to Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley for the 2026 campaign. The UIL recently ruled him ineligible at North Crowley but said he could return to Trinity and play this year.

John Meredith was the top cornerback during Saturday’s game, making a number of plays in coverage. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder had an impressive interception during the second half, turning to locate and track the football on a deep shot. Earlier in the game, he ran stride for stride with Utah signee Salesi Moa on a vertical route. He also showed a quick break on the ball, driving to quickly close and force an incompletion. Meredith’s combination of size and outstanding athleticism give him a prototypical physical skill set as an outside corner. The Arlington (Texas) Trinity product raised his game when the lights were brightest at Under Armour, effectively locking down his side of the field and making plays when targeted.

Reminds Rivals of…

Sauce Gardner

John Meredith’s combination of stature, length, and athleticism as a boundary corner reminds us of Sauce Gardner. Meredith is much more progressed as a prospect at the same stage, given he is more highly rated, sought after, and more physically filled out than Gardner was as a recruit. Gardner saw a growth spurt in college at Cincinnati. With that said, we see similarities between the two in terms of physical traits, play style, and ultimate ceiling.