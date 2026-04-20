The latest Rivals rankings update for the 2027 class provides an early snapshot of where the Texas Longhorns football stand on the recruiting trail. With a small group of commits already in place and a long list of priority targets still firmly in play, Texas is positioning itself to build another nationally competitive class.

From elite wide receiver talent to a heavy emphasis on the defensive front and interior offensive line, the Longhorns’ board is beginning to take shape. Below is a complete breakdown of Texas commits currently ranked in the Rivals Top 300, followed by key targets the staff continues to pursue across the country.

Texas Commits in the Updated Rivals 2027 Rankings

Easton Royal — Receiver, (TX) — No. 4 overall, No. 1 receiver

Cameron Hall — Arlington (TX), Mansfield Summit — Edge — No. 142 overall, No. 16 edge

Derwin Fields — Brookhaven (MS), Brookhaven — Edge — No. 186 overall, No. 22 edge

Texas Targets in the Updated Rivals 2027 Rankings

John Meredith III — Fort Worth (TX), North Crowley — CB — No. 2 Overall, No. 1 cornerback

Monshun Sales — Indianapolis (IN), Lawrence North — Receiver — No. 8 overall, No. 2 receiver

Benny Easter Jr. — Humble (TX), Summer Creek — Receiver — No. 22 overall, No. 3 receiver

Joakim Gouda — Powder Springs (GA), McEachern — Linebacker — No. 31 overall, No. 2 linebacker

Ismael Camara — Gilmer (TX), Gilmer — Interior offensive line — No. 34 overall, No. 4 interior offensive lineman

Landen Williams-Callis — Richmond (TX), Randle — Running back — No. 42 overall, No. 3 running back

Kennedy Brown — Houston (TX), Kingwood — Interior offensive line — No. 49 overall, No. 5 interior offensive lineman

Marcus Fakatou — Chatsworth (CA), Sierra Canyon — Defensive line — No. 56 overall, No. 6 defensive lineman

Julian Caldwell — Argyle (TX), Argyle — Receiver — No. 67 overall, No. 12 receiver

Toa Satele — Mililani (HI), Mililani — Linebacker — No. 174 overall, No. 7 linebacker

Semaj Stanford — Broken Arrow (OK), Broken Arrow — Safety — No. 95 overall, No. 7 safety

Kasi Currie — Chatsworth (CA), Sierra Canyon — Defensive line — No. 119 overall, No. 12 defensive lineman

Brock Williams — Libertyville (IL), Libertyville — Tight end — No. 122 overall, No. 5 tight end

Ezekiel Ayangbile — Houston (TX), Langham Creek — Defensive line — No. 148 overall, No. 15 defensive lineman

K’Adrian Redmond — DeSoto (TX), DeSoto — Defensive line — No. 156 overall, No. 17 defensive lineman

SaRod Baker — DeSoto (TX), DeSoto — Running back — No. 169 overall, No. 11 running back

George Toia — Trophy Club (TX), Byron Nelson — Defensive line — No. 184 overall, No. 21 defensive lineman

Brandon Sherrard — Pearland (TX), Shadow Creek — Cornerback — No. 201 overall, No. 24 cornerback

Alvin Mosley — Rosharon (TX), Almeta Crawford — Receiver — No. 212 overall, No. 32 receiver

Tre Moore — Pflugerville (TX), Weiss — Receiver — No. 217 overall, No. 33 receiver

KJ Green — Stone Mountain (GA), Stephenson — Edge — No. 233 overall, No. 20 edge

Peyton Miller — Anna (TX), Anna — Interior offensive line — No. 258 overall, No. 18 interior offensive lineman

Jabarrius Garror — Mobile (AL), Vigor — Edge — No. 93 overall, No. 12 Edge