Texas Commits in the Updated Rivals 2027 Rankings
The latest Rivals rankings update for the 2027 class provides an early snapshot of where the Texas Longhorns football stand on the recruiting trail. With a small group of commits already in place and a long list of priority targets still firmly in play, Texas is positioning itself to build another nationally competitive class.
From elite wide receiver talent to a heavy emphasis on the defensive front and interior offensive line, the Longhorns’ board is beginning to take shape. Below is a complete breakdown of Texas commits currently ranked in the Rivals Top 300, followed by key targets the staff continues to pursue across the country.
Texas Commits in the Updated Rivals 2027 Rankings
Easton Royal — Receiver, (TX) — No. 4 overall, No. 1 receiver
Cameron Hall — Arlington (TX), Mansfield Summit — Edge — No. 142 overall, No. 16 edge
Derwin Fields — Brookhaven (MS), Brookhaven — Edge — No. 186 overall, No. 22 edge
Texas Targets in the Updated Rivals 2027 Rankings
John Meredith III — Fort Worth (TX), North Crowley — CB — No. 2 Overall, No. 1 cornerback
Monshun Sales — Indianapolis (IN), Lawrence North — Receiver — No. 8 overall, No. 2 receiver
Benny Easter Jr. — Humble (TX), Summer Creek — Receiver — No. 22 overall, No. 3 receiver
Joakim Gouda — Powder Springs (GA), McEachern — Linebacker — No. 31 overall, No. 2 linebacker
Ismael Camara — Gilmer (TX), Gilmer — Interior offensive line — No. 34 overall, No. 4 interior offensive lineman
Landen Williams-Callis — Richmond (TX), Randle — Running back — No. 42 overall, No. 3 running back
Kennedy Brown — Houston (TX), Kingwood — Interior offensive line — No. 49 overall, No. 5 interior offensive lineman
Marcus Fakatou — Chatsworth (CA), Sierra Canyon — Defensive line — No. 56 overall, No. 6 defensive lineman
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Julian Caldwell — Argyle (TX), Argyle — Receiver — No. 67 overall, No. 12 receiver
Toa Satele — Mililani (HI), Mililani — Linebacker — No. 174 overall, No. 7 linebacker
Semaj Stanford — Broken Arrow (OK), Broken Arrow — Safety — No. 95 overall, No. 7 safety
Kasi Currie — Chatsworth (CA), Sierra Canyon — Defensive line — No. 119 overall, No. 12 defensive lineman
Brock Williams — Libertyville (IL), Libertyville — Tight end — No. 122 overall, No. 5 tight end
Ezekiel Ayangbile — Houston (TX), Langham Creek — Defensive line — No. 148 overall, No. 15 defensive lineman
K’Adrian Redmond — DeSoto (TX), DeSoto — Defensive line — No. 156 overall, No. 17 defensive lineman
SaRod Baker — DeSoto (TX), DeSoto — Running back — No. 169 overall, No. 11 running back
George Toia — Trophy Club (TX), Byron Nelson — Defensive line — No. 184 overall, No. 21 defensive lineman
Brandon Sherrard — Pearland (TX), Shadow Creek — Cornerback — No. 201 overall, No. 24 cornerback
Alvin Mosley — Rosharon (TX), Almeta Crawford — Receiver — No. 212 overall, No. 32 receiver
Tre Moore — Pflugerville (TX), Weiss — Receiver — No. 217 overall, No. 33 receiver
KJ Green — Stone Mountain (GA), Stephenson — Edge — No. 233 overall, No. 20 edge
Peyton Miller — Anna (TX), Anna — Interior offensive line — No. 258 overall, No. 18 interior offensive lineman
Jabarrius Garror — Mobile (AL), Vigor — Edge — No. 93 overall, No. 12 Edge