Texas cruises past MSU with surges of power and dominance on the mound

Even with Michigan State taking home a big series win last weekend at Louisville, Texas baseball played its most dominant game of the 2026 season so far on Friday night, taking down the Spartans 8-1.

Outside of the much-anticipated debut of Jonah Williams sparking intrigue for the entire college baseball world, Texas brought the fun to the Disch with a great combination of powerful bats and electric pitching.

Texas scored in pairs throughout this ball game, with the scoring opening in the bottom of the second off multiple pieces of small ball.

It started with a Williams walk in his first plate appearance of the year, and between a single, a wild pitch, a fielder’s choice, an HBP and a sac-fly, Texas was up 2-0.

The fun really started in the bottom of the fourth, where freshman RF Anthony Pack worked a deep count and drew a two-out walk.

Then, Ethan Mendoza stepped to the plate and launched his third home run in just 18 at-bats over the right field fence, giving Texas a 4-1 lead.

“I thought Pack’s at bat was the biggest at-bat in the game,” Schlossnagle said. “Two outs, nobody on I think he might have been down 0-2 count, and put together an awesome at bat, drew a walk, and that led to Mendoza’s homer.”

The very next inning, Williams would get his first hit of the season, followed by an absolute missile from Casey Borba over the left field fence. The floodgates had officially opened.

“I had two strikes. I was just sticking to my approach, seeing it deep,” Borba said. “It’s always nice getting the first one out of the way.”

In the sixth, with Michigan State clinging onto its last hope of staying in the game, Pack tattooed a ball out to right, hammering the first homer of his young career, a two-run blast.

All while this was going on, Texas was riding the hot hand of Ruger Riojas.

Ruger was utterly dominant in his second start of the season, striking out 10 batters and tying his career high.

If not for an HBP in the second inning that eventually led to an RBI single, he was tremendous for the Longhorns, mowing through the order efficiently and effectively.

“I just loved how he stayed on attack,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said about Riojas. “He was awesome. He probably could’ve kept going. He’s probably throwing harder than he has his whole career.”

Riojas prides himself on his strike-throwing, and that’s exactly what was on display in Austin tonight. He threw just 83 pitches in six innings, just over 12 per, and threw 61 of them for strikes. 73%. In your average AB, he would’ve struck a batter out before he got to ball 2.

“He’s the freakiest of all freaks. You never know what you’re going to get out of him,” Borba said about his pitcher.

Riojas’ fastball consistently stuck at 97 MPH, and his spitter-cutter combo was fooling batters on both sides of the plate.

“I feel stronger,” Riojas said after adding a lot of weight in the offseason. “I look a lot better. I look at myself in the mirror and I don’t look a buck 50 anymore.”

He once again looked like the kind of starter you want out there on a Friday night in SEC play, this time against tougher competition than UC Davis.

The defense behind him also flashed, with SS Adrian Rodriguez and 3B Temo Becerra each making multiple really smooth plays in the infield. LF Ashton Larson also began the game with a sliding catch.

The bats didn’t add any more to the scoreboard, and in the last three innings, we got a look at a trio of promising freshmen: Michael Winter, Brett Crossland and Brody Walls.

The trio allowed just three base runners, striking out four and throwing strikes at 66% rate. Michigan State was once again scoreless.

Texas moves to 5-0 to begin the season, and the Longhorns will return to the Disch at 2 P.M. tomorrow in hopes of taking another series win.