Texas cruises past Ohio State, sweeps BRUCE BOLT College Classic in Houston

Riding off the high of their head coach’s 1,000th win, the Longhorns got it started early in an eventual 10-3 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]



It was a quiet first two innings, with both starters getting settled in early, but the third saw a spark of runs for the Longhorns at the expense of the Ohio State defense.

Casey Borba started the inning with a walk, then Jonah Williams followed with a double the opposite way to put runners in scoring position. Josh Livingston would walk on four pitches, setting up the bases loaded with no outs for Texas.

The prime position was immediately cashed in by Ethan Mendoza, whose single to center scored Borba. Carson Tinney would then hit a ground ball just soft enough to advance every runner, making it 2-0 after just one out with two runners still in scoring position.

Aiden Robbins then stepped up and hit a ball sky-high into shallow centerfield. An easy out most of the time. But the sun at Daikin Park was harsh for the Buckeye fielders, and the ball dropped behind the second baseman and onto the grass, scoring Livingston. Mendoza would score almost immediately after, thanks to a wild pitch, and Texas made it four with the unforced errors.

Adrian Rodriguez’s double scored another, and ended the OSU starter’s day after 2 1/3. A new pitcher came in, and so did Temo Becerra to the plate.

Becerra had already homered twice this weekend, both on Friday and both into the left field Crawford Boxes in Houston. He had hit just three homers in his three-year Stanford career before Texas, and with his big blast on Sunday, he has now doubled his career home run numbers in just one weekend.

Texas scored seven in the second, and from there, it was a rather uneventful game for the Longhorns.

Starter Dylan Volantis was his usual dominant self for the first four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth. He would be yanked after hitting a batter, giving up a double, and walking two more, resulting in a run for Ohio State.

Still, he’d finish the day with eight Ks in just 4 2/3 with just two hits allowed, but like his fellow starter Luke Harrison the night before, command issues caught up with him.

Still, that was Volantis’ first earned run allowed all year, throwing now almost 19 innings in his first action as a true starter for Texas.

The teams would each add two in the sixth and seventh, but this game was all Longhorns.

Freshman duo Brett Crossland and Brody Walls each pitched well in their combined 3 1/3 innings, but big XBHs added a run for Ohio State from the arm of both of the righties. Texas would add another on a sac-fly in the eighth, Becerra’s third RBI, and Cal Higgins would finish the weekend in the ninth.

Texas didn’t have a truly dominant performance from the bats, but multiple batters had multi-hit games. Casey Borba went 3/3 with two walks, a perfect game on base, as he continues to improve from an early-season slump. Williams added a hit to his double, and Ethan Mendoza had a pair of hits and a walk.

The Longhorns move to 11-0 with the weekend sweep, now tied with 2022 for the best start of the 2020’s. They need five more wins in a row to match the 2005 record for the most in the 21st century at 16-0. We all know how that year went…

With the sweep, Texas is in line to take the BRUCE BOLT College Classic tournament win, pending the result of UTSA’s game. Texas entered the game with a +3 advantage in the run differential, so a UTSA loss or a win by fewer than 10 runs will give Texas yet another out-of-conference tournament championship in the young Jim Schlossnagle era.