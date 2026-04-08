Texas' date with the press at SEC Media Days announced
The schedule for the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days has been announced by the league, and Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorn contingent will be in Tampa, Fla. on July 23, 2026.
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SEC Media Days begin Monday, July 20. SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.
Last year, Sarkisian brought Anthony Hill, Arch Manning, and Michael Taaffe to Atlanta, Ga.
The SEC preseason all-conference team as well as the preseason poll are scheduled to be released during the event.
MONDAY, July 20
Kentucky – Will Stein
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Oklahoma – Brent Venables
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
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TUESDAY, July 21
Auburn – Alex Golesh
Georgia – Kirby Smart
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 22
Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Jon Sumrall
Ole Miss – Pete Golding
Texas A&M – Mike Elko
THURSDAY, July 23
Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield
LSU – Lane Kiffin
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Texas – Steve Sarkisian
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