Texas' date with the press at SEC Media Days announced

The schedule for the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days has been announced by the league, and Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorn contingent will be in Tampa, Fla. on July 23, 2026.

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2026 SEC Media Day is set 🤘 pic.twitter.com/YDZwIW0toq — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 8, 2026

SEC Media Days begin Monday, July 20. SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

Last year, Sarkisian brought Anthony Hill, Arch Manning, and Michael Taaffe to Atlanta, Ga.

The SEC preseason all-conference team as well as the preseason poll are scheduled to be released during the event.

MONDAY, July 20

Kentucky – Will Stein

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma – Brent Venables

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

TUESDAY, July 21

Auburn – Alex Golesh

Georgia – Kirby Smart

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 22

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Jon Sumrall

Ole Miss – Pete Golding

Texas A&M – Mike Elko

THURSDAY, July 23

Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield

LSU – Lane Kiffin

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Texas – Steve Sarkisian

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