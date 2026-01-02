Texas DB Caleb Chester enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas defensive back Caleb Chester will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, IT learned today.

The 6-foot-1, 179-pounder from Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall appeared in one game vs. Sam Houston on September 19th.

He was a three-star prospect according to ESPN, On3, Rivals and 247Sports, the No. 45 defensive back recruit in the country per Rivals, No. 74 defensive back recruit nationally per On3.

He was listed as the No. 74 recruit in Texas by Rivals, and helped Fort Bend Marshall go 10-3 overall in 2024.

His senior year, he played in 10 games and totaled 25 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 tackle for loss, four pass break-ups and an interception, as a junior, played in nine games and recorded 16 tackles (nine solo) and four pass break-ups, and as a sophomore, saw action in one game and registered a solo tackle.

