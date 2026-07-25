Texas Defense: Full Depth Chart, Roles & Rotations

Your official guide to the Texas Defense. Connor, Pack, and Ian take you through the projected defensive depth chart.

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This video provides a detailed breakdown of Texas’s projected defensive depth chart, explaining player roles, position demands, and scheme philosophy under Coach Will Muschamp. The hosts discuss individual player attributes, positional fit, and how the defense is expected to operate in base, nickel, and pass-rush packages. Key nuances of the Muschamp defense—including gap responsibilities, coverage concepts, and player versatility—are emphasized throughout.

Pack explains what each position is expected to bring to the scheme while Ian considers the different pairings in base vs nickel packages and what it tells us about each player’s overall role in the defense.

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