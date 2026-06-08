Texas doesn't need a perfect bullpen—just this version of it, and the continued success from the offense in the clutch

Texas baseball’s bullpen has been a hot topic of the 2026 season.

While some still need to understand that college bullpens are generally weaker and more prone to mistakes compared to the pros, it’s fair to say that Texas fans have witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions from their arms this year.

The Longhorns lost three separate Friday night games due to blown leads and bullpen collapses, and a group that looked like it could be elite in the preseason felt like it had run out of trustworthy arms by the time the final SEC series rolled around.

Injury and illness have hurt the likes of Max Grubbs and Michael Winter, but Texas just hadn’t gotten the consistent results it needed from Haiden Leffew, Thomas Burns, and Cal Higgins, nor did an arm like Jason Flores or Kade Bing ever really break out.

The largest question looming for the Longhorns heading into this postseason was: Who could they trust in the bullpen?

Three of the six most-utilized arms were freshmen. The other three were Ethan Walker, a short-stint lefty beater; Grubbs, who was injured; and the ever-inconsistent Burns. Outside of true ace Sam Cozart, it was difficult to nail down a clear group of ideal arms and the right order to use them in.

But as Texas Baseball’s gloves rained down from the sky and the players sprinted to left field following a Super Regional and Omaha-clinching win, it would be the bullpen and late-game execution that would decide Texas’ run to the College World Series.

The Longhorns started the Austin Regional effortlessly and saw zero bullpen leverage in two games against Holy Cross and Tarleton State.

But as Leffew entered the game against UC Santa Barbara in the bottom of the sixth, Texas led the Gauchos just 2-1. It was a battle in Austin.

After that frame, doubts surrounding the bullpen appeared once again. Leffew walked two batters in 10 pitches, and Crossland would throw away the ensuing bunt, allowing two runners to score. UCSB led.

It was a knock on their resume, but the game was far from over. Walker would get one out to stabilize things, and Burns would enter to get the final two outs of the inning and then another two in the seventh.

Cozart would enter in the eighth, now sporting a three-run lead as Texas’ offense got to the Gauchos’ strong bullpen, and between him and one out from Luke Harrison, Texas allowed just one more run and won the Austin Regional.

It wasn’t pretty. Cozart allowed six baserunners, but Texas had won the game by going plus-three in the final four innings.

That trend would continue the next weekend, as the Longhorns scored six runs against Oregon bullpen arms in Game 1, with their own bullpen allowing two inherited runners from Dylan Volantis to score and a garbage-time solo shot in the eighth. It was a rough appearance for Burns, who walked two of the three batters he faced, but Harrison gave Texas another solid outing in a leverage situation. Brody Walls finished the final two innings.

And, most importantly, it was Texas’ bullpen versus Oregon’s to end the final three frames of last night’s game, and the Longhorn bullpen got the better of the Ducks’.

Walls was shaky, allowing a leadoff double that would eventually score unearned, but Burns was perfect in his inning of work.

And then, as Texas scored two runs off Oregon’s arms in the top of the eighth, Cozart entered, and Oregon’s postseason hopes completely vanished. Six outs, four of them strikeouts, and Texas was on to Omaha.

From the sixth inning onward in those three games, Texas outscored its opponents 12-7, coming from behind twice for wins.

The Longhorns possessed a trait you can’t teach: the ability to get big hits in the clutch while also outdueling the opposing bullpen.

Yes, five runs surrendered in 10 innings, not to mention the two put on Volantis’ record, is not ideal, but perfection will never come in the postseason.

What’s important is that the Longhorns execute late, and they did so with both their arms and bats.

Cozart is a one-of-one closing pitcher. When he’s on, the game is pretty much over if you lead in the eighth inning.

Walker was perfect in his two opportunities, and Burns was unreal in two of his three appearances.

Harrison is the team’s Swiss Army knife who can come out of the bullpen if needed and then probably start two days later. Walls flashed some promise, especially against Oregon in Game 1, and Texas may see an Omaha uptick from Haiden Leffew and especially Brett Crossland, who really just didn’t get much opportunity.

Who knows, maybe even Cody Howard or Michael Winter will give them important innings in Nebraska.

This group has plenty of flaws, and you’d love for things to be easier once the starters exit the game for the Longhorns, but when you look around the rest of the field, elite bullpen play is a luxury.

Georgia’s bullpen gave up 10 runs in two games against Mississippi State and nearly blew both games. Georgia Tech gave Oklahoma’s secondary arms fits. It’s part of the cycle, and it’s arguably better that Texas has gone through the issues it has heading into Omaha, while teams like West Virginia, Troy, and Alabama were never truly tested in leverage situations.

And most importantly for the Longhorns, they may struggle in the sixth or seventh inning right when they are thrust into the game, but when it comes down to getting that final, most important out, Harrison and Cozart have been absolutely nails.

When Texas faces Georgia on Saturday night, the hope is for Volantis, Harrison, and Cozart to take all of the innings against the best offense remaining in the nation. That trio has a combined 1.86 ERA in the postseason over 19 1/3 innings pitched.

If Texas takes down Georgia, it will be in the driver’s seat, but the onus will be on the group that pitched last night—Riojas, Burns, and Walls—to be able to take down whatever team they see next, win or lose against the Bulldogs.

Texas has won the final frames throughout the postseason. If it has any hopes of winning this College World Series, that trend must continue.